Warrington fined after squad announcement infringement

Stefan Ratchford was the player not named in Warrington's initial 19-man squad

Challenge Cup winners Warrington have been fined £2,000 for breaking the rules over squad announcements ahead of their semi-final win over Hull.

The Wolves played England full-back Stefan Ratchford in the game at Bolton in July despite not naming him in their initial 19-man squad and he went on to kick three goals in a 22-14 victory.

Ratchford, who was not due to return from a torn pectoral muscle for another three weeks, was drafted in at short notice after winger Josh Charnley pulled out with a knee injury.

According to the Rugby Football League's operational rules, clubs can make changes to the 19-man squads they declare two days beforehand in the event of injury or other exceptional circumstances

Applications need to be made as soon as they are aware a change is necessary and must be supported by a formal notification to the RFL.

The RFL says Warrington, who went on to beat St Helens in the final at Wembley in August, accept they failed to formally advise them of the amendments within the timeframes and guidelines set out.

The decision to introduce squad announcements in advance was made following the 2004 betting scandal in which St Helens players Sean Long and Martin Gleeson backed their club to lose to Bradford in the knowledge that their coach would field a greatly-weakened team.

Warrington have not made any comment.