Anthony Gelling: Warrington remove new signing from first-team plans pending investigation

Anthony Gelling has been stood down by Warrington

Warrington have stood down Anthony Gelling from first-team duties pending a club investigation into an off-field issue.

Former Wigan back Gelling has appeared in both of Warrington's Super League games this season, having joined the club from Widnes Vikings last September.

A statement read: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that centre Anthony Gelling will not be available for selection pending a club investigation into conduct away from the club.

"Gelling is fully supportive of the investigation.

"The club and player will be making no further comment at this time."

Cook Islands international Gelling has played in Super League - bar a short stint back home in New Zealand - since 2012 when he signed for the Wigan Warriors.

He returned to New Zealand to play for the Warriors in 2018 but spent last season back in England with the Vikings, who had been relegated to the Championship.