Josh Jones to join Hull FC from Salford on two-year deal

Josh Jones will join Hull FC next season

Hull say they fought off stiff competition for the signature of Salford's former St Helens forward Josh Jones on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old second rower, who was a member of Saints' Grand Final winning team of 2014, becomes Hull's first signing for 2020.

"When you look at the calibre of other clubs that were in for Josh, it's really pleasing that he has decided to join Hull FC because it shows where we are at," Hull coach Lee Radford said.

"I think it's a really, really strong signing and it's a great start to our recruitment for next season. I've been a huge admirer of Josh for the last few years, so to finally have the deal done is a relief.

"Josh has the attributes to become a regular in the England squad which is hopefully an aspiration we can help him achieve."