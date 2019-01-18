Leeds Rhinos' Kallum Watkins cleared to return from injury against Castleford Tigers

Kallum Watkins is back for Leeds after seven months out

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins will make his return from seven months out when Dave Furner's side host Castleford Tigers at Emerald Headingley this Sunday, kick off 3pm.

Watkins suffered the ACL injury against the same opponent last May at the Dacia Magic Weekend but he has been given the all clear by the club's medical staff to return to action on Sunday in his testimonial game.

Dave Furner has named his strongest available squad for the game which comes less than two weeks before the start of the new Betfred Super League season. New signings Trent Merrin and Konrad Hurrell will both start for the Rhinos alongside fellow new recruits half back Tui Lolohea and forward James Donaldson.

Watkins (L) and Dave Furner during Leeds training

England international Brett Ferres makes his first appearance of pre-season whilst rising stars Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki and Harry Newman will also get the chance to impress after featuring in last Sunday's win at Doncaster.

The Rhinos are without Tom Briscoe, Carl Ablett, Dom Crosby and Luke Briscoe through injury although the Briscoe brothers are both expected to be available for selection for the round one clash with Warrington.

Tigers fans will get the first look at new signing Jordan Rankin in a Castleford Tigers shirt after his move from Huddersfield Giants while Alex Foster returns to action after a long stint on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Greg Minikin, Jake Trueman and Matt Cook also will return to the field after ending last season injured.

Jordan Rankin in action for the Giants

Included in the squad is youngster Calum Turner, who will be hoping to add to his five Super League appearances from 2018 while Cory Aston will also play after impressing against Featherstone last time out.