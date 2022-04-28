Zak Hardaker to miss Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR after suffering seizure; Jamie Jones-Buchanan: All thoughts with Zak

Zak Hardaker will miss Leeds Rhinos' match against Hull KR after suffering a seizure while walking with his son on Tuesday, with coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan saying all thoughts at the club are with the player.

The 30-year-old England international, who was a free agent after being released by Wigan on Friday, was treated by a paramedic who lived locally before being assessed at hospital. He has since been safely discharged home.

Hardaker, who won three Grand Finals with the Rhinos and was named Man of Steel in their treble-winning season in 2015, was expected to go straight into the team to play Hull KR at Headingley on Friday.

A Leeds Rhinos statement on Thursday read: "On Tuesday afternoon, 26th April, Leeds Rhinos player Zak Hardaker suffered a suspected seizure whilst walking with his young son.

"Thankfully, due to the quick actions of a paramedic who lived on the street where he had collapsed, Hardaker was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where he had various investigations before being safely discharged home. Subsequently, he will not play for the Rhinos this Friday against Hull KR at Headingley."

Jamie Jones-Buchanan: Hardaker seizure unexpected; all thoughts and support with Zak

Speaking to media on Thursday, interim head coach Jones-Buchanan gave an update on Hardaker's situation.

"It was really unexpected. I've been talking to the boys over the last four or five weeks about controlling the things you can control, but some things just pop up completely unexpectedly," he said.

"Of course our first thoughts are with Zak and his health, and making sure he's alright.

"The club has responded really well. He's got everything he needs in terms of medical advice and support, and we'll continue to do so.

"I've been round the boys and said: Look give him a text message, give him a call when you can. Let him know that we're all thinking about him and can't wait to see him back.

"There's a lot of the season still to be played, and he'll make some big contributions I'm sure.

"I think it just underpins that for whatever reason, he's not quite well. I'm not a clinical psychologist, physical or mental, but we need to look after Zak and make sure he's good and he's got an opportunity to be a better version of himself."

Jones-Buchanan also answered how long he expected Hardaker to be missing, and what Leeds might do at full-back with the player out.

"I don't know. I hope the tests come back clear, and from what we're hearing early on, they are pretty good and everything seems alright," he said.

"So maybe he could be right for the next game. I know we have a little break now because of the Challenge Cup gap.

"But ultimately we have to have a conversation with doctors to make sure everything is absolutely fine for him to go and play rugby.

"It's been difficult. Look, we didn't know Zak was coming really until Tuesday. We weren't certain.

"So we've been preparing to play without Zak anyway on the assumption he wasn't going to come and Jack Broadbent has been preparing.

"He's been excellent, and I've put it on Jack a little bit over the last couple of weeks, and asking a lot of questions about him. And I thought he was exceptional against Toulouse.

"When we looked at some of his numbers, statistically he was out of this world. So there are no worries at all."

Hardaker suffered his seizure on Tuesday after training, but Jones-Buchanan says there was no sign anything was off at the club in the morning.

"No he was great, he was brilliant.

"He trained really well. And this is the thing with Zak, whatever perception he has in the media, I reckon 95 per cent of what Zak is, is a really spirited character.

"He was bouncing around the place, some of his old friends were really excited to see him back, there was plenty of banter and jokes in the right areas, and he was fantastic in meetings.

"We break the ice in all our meetings and get excited, and he was brilliant.

"Then he went and trained really well, and in the afternoon he's gone home after and this has happened. It's one of those really bizarre things.

"Again, he's being well looked after and we hope he's back again soon.

"It could be [related to stress]. I've no idea. That's an investigation and what medical staff will be doing.

"I've not seen him since he left training on Tuesday. There's constant dialogue between our coaching staff, medical team as to how he is but ultimately at the minute, he needs to rest up and get himself right.

"I've no idea of the cause of his seizure.

"He's been positive as always. A tough character and always looking on the bright side of life.

"That's one of the reasons, in many ways, why we were excited to get him back [to the club]. Someone who puts a smile on people's faces. Always a positive kid.

"We're looking forward to having him back, but need to make sure he comes back in the right context."

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington added: "At this moment in time our only concern is Zak's health and we will provide to him and his family whatever support is required.

"The Rhinos medical staff are overseeing things and will be arranging a series of medical tests which will then give a clearer prognosis for his recovery."

Hardaker said: "Firstly, I would like to say a huge thank you to the paramedic who came to my aid and administered first aid before the ambulance arrived, it does not bear to think about what might have been the outcome without her quick thinking.

"It is so disappointing I will not get to play on Friday, but the Rhinos have given me great support and I will make sure I complete all the tests necessary and I hope to be back on the field as soon as possible."