Huddersfield Giants' Darnell McIntosh agrees new two-year deal

Darnell McIntosh has signed fresh terms with Huddersfield

Huddersfield have fended off competition from rival Super League clubs to keep hold of exciting full-back Darnell McIntosh, who has signed a new two-year contract.

The 21-year-old was out of contract this year and his impressive start to the season had drawn several admirers, but he has now committed his future to his hometown club until the end of 2021.

"When you're in the last season of your contract, it's always in the back of your mind," said McIntosh, an ever-present so far in 2019.

"To get something done fairly early on in the season has taken pressure off me. I haven't thought about it too much, I've been working to take it week by week and game by game.

"I'm from Huddersfield and came through the ranks here. Just because there was interest elsewhere, I wasn't going to walk away from the club. I think I've made the right decision."

McIntosh began the season on the wing, where he top-scored in 2018, but was handed the No 1 jersey by coach Simon Woolford at the start of the year and has played the last six matches at full-back.

"For him to put the trust in me to play in that position was massive," he added.

"In this position I think I can kick on and see what I'm made of and what levels I can get to. The longer you play, the higher you want to get."