Wigan vs Huddersfield: Under-pressure coaches issue rallying calls

Manfredi is back for Wigan

Under-pressure coaches of Wigan and Huddersfield have both issued rallying calls ahead of their Betfred Super League basement battle at the DW Stadium on Friday.

Simon Woolford's Giants are bottom of the table after losing their opening four matches while Adrian Lam's Wigan are only just above them after winning back the two points they were docked for a salary cap breach.

"We need to start collectively putting in some 80-minute performances and I know, when we do that, we will start winning games," Woolford said. "I've got no doubt about that.

1:21 Highlights from the Super League clash between Huddersfield and Warrington Highlights from the Super League clash between Huddersfield and Warrington

"The boys are down a little bit at the moment confidence wise because losing can become a habit just like winning can be.

"But I've been in this position plenty of times as a player and I've been in this position as a coach and I know things will turn. We have to stick together and believe. It's only a matter of time before it turns."

Lam, in interim charge of Wigan, watched his side lose to newly-promoted London Broncos in their last match but remains upbeat.

🗞 SQUAD NEWS | Adrian Lam has named his @WiganWarriorsRL 19-man squad to face @Giantsrl on Friday! pic.twitter.com/tI9zG4BgWe — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) March 6, 2019

"I would urge the Wigan fans to keep faith and stay positive through this period because we know as a group we will come through it and hopefully that will be reflected in the performance this weekend," Lam said.

"We've trained really well every week to be honest, but the results haven't really reflected that. We've crossed a bridge this week and I think you'll see a different mentality on Friday night."

Woolford insists all the pressure is on Wigan, who were on the wrong end of an historic golden-point result in their last home game against Hull.

"Wigan are in a similar boat to us, probably worse, because they're one of the more fancied teams," Woolford said.

"From the outside looking in, the expectation on Wigan is a lot more than it is on Huddersfield."

1:29 Highlights from the Betfred Super League match between London Broncos and Wigan Warriors Highlights from the Betfred Super League match between London Broncos and Wigan Warriors

Wigan have Grand Final hero Dominic Manfredi back for his first game of the season while Woolford is set to recall overseas duo Akuila Uate and Sebastine Ikahihifo after dropping them for last week's game against Hull.

Uate was the Giants' major close-season signing while Ikahihifo has failed to recapture the form that earned him a place in the 2017 Dream Team.

"Sebastine has really let himself down," Woolford said. "He knows he needs to be better and we're working with him to try and get him there.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Simon Woolford has named his 19-man squad for Friday Night's fixture against @WiganWarriorsRL



👉 Akuila Uate and Joe Wardle included

👉 @OliverJamesRobe returns

👉 @InnesSenior and @Samhewittt named



Read more 👉 https://t.co/16op7bUAz4 #HuddersfieldBorn pic.twitter.com/ZYlhRqmSSJ — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) March 6, 2019

"There's eight interchanges now, not 10, so we need more out of our middles. They need to be able to play more consistently for longer and that's an issue not only with Sebastine. To be fair all our middles haven't been at their best."