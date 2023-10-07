Abbas Miski: Patience pays off for Wigan Warriors' top try-scorer as Super League Grand Final looms

Abbas Miski celebrates a try in Wigan's semi-final win over Hull KR

When he began the 2023 season playing on loan at Betfred Championship side London Broncos in a 33-22 defeat to Keighley Cougars, Abbas Miski could hardly have imagined what was going to unfold in the coming months.

Now, the Lebanon international has a Betfred Super League Grand Final to look forward to after a joint-competition-highest 27 tries during the regular season and another in Saturday's 42-12 semi-final win over Hull Kingston Rovers helped Wigan Warriors into the showpiece game.

Miski has never had things easy though. He bounced around North Sydney Bears, Wentworthville Magpies and Blacktown Workers in grade rugby in Australia before earning a six-game stint with Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL in 2020, scoring two tries.

The following year he decided to move to this side of the globe and caught Wigan's eye with 18 tries in 21 games for the Broncos that season but had to be patient last year and at the start of this year before seizing his opportunity. It is one the 28-year-old is determined to not let go of either.

"It's the story of my life - sometimes it's good and sometimes it's not so good, but I love the fight," Miski told Sky Sports.

"It's happened all throughout my career, and I always think my spot is never cemented. I've got to keep playing well and enjoying my time with the boys.

"I started the year playing in London and now we're at Old Trafford - it feels great."

It was his opposite winger Liam Marshall who stole the show at the DW Stadium in the play-off semi-final though, marking his 150th Wigan appearance with a hat-trick of tries on the back of running in 20 during the regular season, although Miski's second-half finish against Hull KR did make it an incredible 19 tries in his last seven appearances.

Warriors' wide duo have both benefited from the distribution skills of the likes of Bevan French, Jai Field and Harry Smith to set up their scoring opportunities this year, and Miski believes the trust head coach Matt Peet has fostered between the players is behind their success this year.

"There was a big emphasis this week, before the game and during half-time on trusting each other," Miski said.

"That's what we've been reminded of all week and throughout the season, and we really do have that trust.

"It's not just words, we trust each other and if someone messes up, we've got their backs."

Wigan already have the League Leaders' Shield in the bag after finishing top of the Super League table in the regular season and now have their sights on claiming the main prize for the first time since 2018.

Standing in their way at Old Trafford are Catalans Dragons following Friday's 12-6 win at home to reigning champions St Helens in the other semi-final, and Miski is excited by the thought of gracing one of rugby league's grandest stages on October 14.

"I feel so great, and I can't imagine what it's going to feel like [in the Grand Final]," Miski said. "It was such a great performance from us.

"We really wanted an 80-minute performance and Hull KR are a great team, so to score that amount tries is great from us and hopefully we can do the same next week."

