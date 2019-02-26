Catalans Dragons News

Catalans Dragons' David Mead ruled out until May due to injury

Last Updated: 26/02/19 10:53pm

David Mead will miss up to 10 weeks due to injury
Catalans Dragons outside back David Mead has been ruled out until May with an adductor tendon injury.

The Papua New Guinea captain was carried from the field on a stretcher during his side's 22-12 Super League defeat at Wakefield and underwent scans to determine the extent of the injury.

The Catalans announced on Tuesday that Mead, who has played full-back, wing and centre for his club, has been ruled out for between eight and 10 weeks.

Mead missed only four matches in his inaugural season in Super League in 2018 when he helped the Dragons win the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

With winger Jodie Broughton also sidelined for a lengthy period of time with a ruptured bicep, Catalans coach Steve McNamara seems certain to bring in Fouad Yaha against Warrington on Saturday following his return to the club from a spell in rugby union.

