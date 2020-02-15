Israel Folau to make Catalans Dragons debut against Castleford

Israel Folau was named in the starting line-up to face Castleford Tigers

Israel Folau is set to make his first appearance for Catalans Dragons on Saturday following his controversial transfer to Super League.

Folau was named in the Dragons' starting line-up to face Castleford Tigers, with the match getting underway in Perpignan at 5pm UK time.

The former Wallabies and Waratahs full-back or winger has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia in May for his anti-LGBT+ comments on social media and it is 10 years since his last rugby league game.

3:43 Phil Clarke and Jon Wilkin discuss the controversy around Folau Phil Clarke and Jon Wilkin discuss the controversy around Folau

Folau has had two weeks of training with his new team-mates after his arrival was fiercely opposed by both Super League and the Rugby Football League, as well as the majority of clubs.

The RFL said it was powerless to prevent his registration but Super League clubs voted at a meeting a week ago to implement measures to prevent such a controversial signing in future.

1:14 Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson says Catalans Dragons are not expecting any 'specific protests' when Israel Folau makes his debut for the club Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson says Catalans Dragons are not expecting any 'specific protests' when Israel Folau makes his debut for the club

The 30-year-old considered ending his career during his enforced 10-month exile from rugby and admits he is nervous ahead of his eagerly-awaited Super League debut.

Catalans lost their opening game of the Super League season with Huddersfield Giants 32-12, with last weekend's fixture against Wakefield Trinity postponed due to Storm Ciara.