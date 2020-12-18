Catalan Dragons sign prop Gil Dudson on two-year contract

Gil Dudson will play for Catalans Dragons next season

Catalans Dragons have signed Wales international prop Gil Dudson on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old, who had been on Salford's books, won the Challenge Cup and Super League as part of the Wigan squad in 2013.

Dudson said: "It was a no-brainer for me - the squad that has been assembled is going to be up there challenging come the end of the season and I want to be a part of that.

"I've played with a few of the British lads before so I'm looking forward to linking up with them again."

Dudson becomes Catalans' second signing for the 2021 season after the arrival of fellow forward Mike McMeeken from Castleford last week.

Catalans coach Steve McNamara said: "Gil is a no-nonsense no-frills style of prop who has a big physical presence.

"His performances week to week are to a consistently high standard and he has matured into a genuine leader.

"We look forward to the influence he will bring to our team."