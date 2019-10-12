Hull KR sign Castleford forward Will Maher on a two-year deal

Hull KR coach Tony Smith has added Will Maher to his squad for the 2020 season

Hull KR coach Tony Smith has continued to re-shape his squad with the signing of forward Will Maher from Castleford on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Cumbria-born prop has been with the Tigers for the last five years but made only five starts in Super League, along with another 30 appearances from the bench, and spent time on loan with Halifax, Oxford, Batley

and Keighley.

Smith said: "Will is now entering an age of maturity for forwards.

"He is an ambitious young man who wants, and seeks, a change and an opportunity to try and establish himself as a more regular first-team player.

"I think he has done a good job for Castleford in the time that he has had, but he has a strong desire now to kick on and progress his career here."

Dean Hadley has also joined Hull KR for the 2020 season

Maher becomes Smith's ninth recruit for 2020 so far, following the arrivals of Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Jordan Abdull, Ethan Ryan, Harvey Livett, Matty Gee and Greg Minikin.

Maher said: "I had a really good few years at Castleford but it was definitely time to move on and go somewhere that I can reinvent myself.

"I am looking to progress under Tony's stewardship. I like the way that Tony goes about his business. He is more about the person, than just the 'rugby player', which I like."