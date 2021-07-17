Sam Wood: Hull KR sign utility back from Huddersfield on one-year deal

Hull KR have signed utility back Sam Wood from Huddersfield

The 24-year-old has signed a one-year deal and joins Lachlan Coote, Frankie Halton and Tom Garratt among the new faces at Craven Park from next season.

Wood has made over 80 appearances for the Giants and is able to play in the pack, as an outside back and in the halves.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith said: "He's been in the Huddersfield system for a while, and we think he's developed really well.

"Sam is looking for a change and he's got a bit to prove himself.

"I think Sam sees himself mostly at centre but he's able to play wing, currently playing in the halves and second row.

"He brings a whole lot of versatility to us as well as ambition. (Sam) wants to be successful and he's chosen to come to us to be successful.

"It's a great criteria to have. Anybody who wants to be a part of us and has a strong desire to wear the badge - that's got to be the number one.

"He sees what we're doing here and wants to be part of it. To make himself better and help us become stronger."