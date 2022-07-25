Hull Kingston Rovers fined £4,000 over homophobic chanting by supporters at home games

Hull KR have been fined £4,000 - half of which has been suspended - over homophobic chanting by supporters

Hull KR have been fined £4,000 following homophobic chanting at their home matches this season.

An investigation concluded that a homophobic slur had been used by supporters during three separate matches towards one or more opposition players.

Half of Hull KR's fine has been suspended, while they must also pay an additional £2,000 suspended fine for fan misbehaviour earlier this campaign.

The club have also vowed to improve CCTV at their Craven Park ground.

A Hull KR statement read. "As per the Rugby Football League (RFL) operational rules and the Enjoy the Game campaign, [the club] has a duty to take all reasonable steps to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all.

"The RFL have welcomed plans to introduce improved CCTV systems for the 2023 season, to continue and step up work with supporter groups and stewards, and a number of other initiatives, including the launch of a text service for supporters to alert the club to unacceptable behaviour in real time."