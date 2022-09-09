England vs South Africa, BMW PGA Championship, Super League and Premiership Rugby to resume after Queen's death

England's Test match against South Africa and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth will continue on Saturday following a day's pause after the death of Queen Elizabeth II - with Super League and Premiership Rugby also being played this weekend.

The first day of England's deciding Test match against South Africa was rained off on Thursday, with Friday's play postponed as a mark of respect following Buckingham Palace's announcement.

Play is now set to resume on Saturday with the ECB confirming a three-day Test match finishing on Monday. England Women's T20 against India, and all other professional and recreational cricket in England, will take place as planned.

The DP World Tour has confirmed the BMW PGA Championship will restart on Saturday morning after play was suspended on Thursday evening and all day Friday and the event will be contested over 54 holes, rather than 72.

Saturday's Super League match between Huddersfield and Salford will be played after confirmation that Friday night's game between Catalans and Leeds would also go ahead as planned, while Premiership Rugby matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Three-day Test match confirmed

An ECB statement said: "Cricket will resume on Saturday to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service.

"Following the cancellation of Friday's cricket fixtures as a mark of respect upon announcement of her death, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that play will resume from Saturday including international, domestic, and recreational fixtures. The decision has been taken after consultation with DCMS and in line with Official National Mourning guidance.

"This means the Men's Test match between England and South Africa will begin at The Oval and the Women's IT20 match between England and India will also go ahead at the Riverside in Durham. The scheduled match between England and Sri Lanka Men's U19 along with recreational cricket fixtures will also take place as planned.

"Before each match, a minute's silence will be observed followed by the national anthem. All players and coaches will wear black armbands. Branded inventory will be replaced with messaging paying cricket's respects to The Queen."

Saturday's play will officially be Day Three of the Test match as, after the ECB explored with South Africa whether the game could be extended to Tuesday, travel issues meant this ultimately was not an option.

"We have been in discussions with Cricket South Africa but they have to fly home on Tuesday to spend a precious few days at home before heading to India and Australia. Tomorrow (Saturday) is therefore confirmed as Day 3 of a 5-day Test Match," the ECB confirmed.

Saturday

England vs South Africa Test series, Day 3 of 5, 10.15am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

England Women vs India Women T20, 6.30pm Sky Sports Cricket

England U19s vs South Africa U19s, 10.30am

Sunday

England vs South Africa Test series, Day 4 of 5, 10.15am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

Rachael Flint Trophy (all 10.30am):

Southern Vipers vs Thunder

Sunrisers vs Lightning

South East Stars vs Central Sparks

Western Storm vs Northern

Monday

England vs South Africa Test series, Day 5 of 5, 10.15am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

County Cricket Division 1 (all 10.30am):

Warwickshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Surrey

Yorkshire vs Essex

County Cricket Division 2 (all 10.30am):

Leicestershire vs Durham

Middlesex vs Glamorgan

Sussex vs Worcestershire

BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to restart Saturday

A DP World Tour statement said: "The Wentworth event will give players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators the opportunity to come together across the weekend, not only to express their condolences but also to celebrate the extraordinary life of Her Majesty.

"We join other sports in doing this, including the Men's Test Match between England and South Africa at The Oval and the Women's IT20 match between England and India in County Durham, Premiership Rugby Union, Rugby League and the Great North Run in the north east of England.

"The second round of the BMW PGA Championship will resume at 6.40am on Saturday morning and all original second-round tee times will remain the same. Those players who are yet to complete their first round will do so from 7.30am onwards from the place on the golf course where they stopped on Thursday afternoon."

It continued: "Across the weekend at Wentworth, black ribbons will be made available for people to wear and flags will continue to fly at half-mast.

"In addition, there will be a two-minute silence at 9.50am on Saturday morning across the venue to commemorate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, with the proclamation of King Charles III being shown on the television screens in the Championship Village from 10am."

Super League schedule continues without change; Players to wear black armbands, observe period of silence

A Super League statement said: "Following the publication of the National Mourning Guidance, and consultation with Government, other sports and Rugby League stakeholders including clubs and broadcasters, Super League can confirm that the Betfred Super League Eliminator between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils will be played as scheduled on Saturday 10th September (kick-off 1pm).

"Due respect will be paid to Her Majesty before both Eliminator fixtures, with a period of silence and where possible the playing of the National Anthem - while players and match officials will be asked to wear black armbands."

Friday

Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos, 8pm

Saturday

Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils, 1pm

Small changes to Premiership Rugby

Friday's Premiership Rugby matches have been postponed, with Bristol Bears vs Bath Rugby moved to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sale Sharks vs Northampton Saints moved to 3pm on Sunday. The existing season-opening fixtures on Saturday will be played as planned.

In a statement, Premiership Rugby announced: "Premiership Rugby is united in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for her inspirational life of service and her unparalleled contribution to the United Kingdom.

"Following consultation with the RFU, DCMS and the PRL Board, Premiership Rugby can confirm that as a mark of respect, the two Gallagher Premiership matches scheduled for today will be postponed. Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday and an update will be given on the Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints as soon as possible.

"The other matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will go ahead as scheduled, with Premiership clubs joining with supporters in recognising Queen Elizabeth's life and service. Prior to the start of each match, a one-minute silent tribute will take place. All players and coaches will be invited to wear black armbands."

Northampton Saints later confirmed the rescheduling of their fixture at Sale saying:

"Alongside Sale Sharks, the Club can now confirm that the Round One Premiership match will instead take place on Sunday (11 September) with a kick-off time of 3pm.

"Supporters should not travel to Salford this evening (Friday 9 September). Sale Sharks have confirmed that all tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid. Alternatively, refunds* will be provided to anyone who purchased a match ticket and is unable to attend the rearranged date."

Saturday

Exeter vs Leicester, 3pm

London Irish vs Worcester, 3pm

Newcastle Falcons vs Harlequins, 3pm

Bristol Bears vs Bath, 5.30pm

Sunday

Gloucester vs Wasps, 3pm

Sale Sharks vs Northampton, 3pm