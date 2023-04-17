Wheelchair Rugby League: Tristan Norfolk and Callum Young earn England call-ups

Hull FC's Tristan Norfolk has been called into the England Wheelchair performance squad

Tristan Norfolk and Callum Young are among the new faces in the England Wheelchair performance squad ahead of the team's first training camp since last year's Rugby League World Cup triumph.

Norfolk and Young will link up with head coach Tom Coyd's squad for the first time on Sunday when they hold a session at St Mary's College in Hull. Halifax Panthers' Tom Martin, who trained with England last year, is called up too.

Players who have moved on since last November's World Cup final win over France are James Simpson, who has retired from playing, and Dec Roberts, who is no longer available for international selection. Jack Brown remains part of the squad, but will not be involved in Hull due to living in Australia.

"I'm excited by the prospect of these 15 players coming together for our first training camp since the World Cup," Coyd said.

"We have lost two key contributors to that World Cup success, and I'd like to pay tribute again to James Simpson for his career, and also to Dec Roberts for his commitment to the England cause over many years - and to wish them both luck in their continued roles with Leeds and Wigan respectively.

"Callum Young and Tristan Norfolk are two newcomers to our England programme, and we look forward to welcoming them. Tristan will be on home territory this weekend and has earned the call through some scintillating form with Hull FC, while Callum is an exciting young talent."

All six clubs in the Betfred Wheelchair Super League are represented in the England squad, which sees Jack Heggie (Wigan Warriors), Freya Levy (London Roosters), and Leeds Rhinos duo Josh Butler and Ewan Clibbens recalled after they all missed out on World Cup selection.

Sunday's training session in Hull is open to spectators and will precede the Wheelchair Super League clash between Hull FC and London Roosters at the nearby Allam Sports Arena, and forms part of England's preparations for the upcoming European Championships.

"As we look ahead to the European Championships at the end of this season and beyond that the next World Cup in France in 2025, it's good to be able to have such a depth of talent and potential in this England squad," Coyd, who is excited by how the wheelchair game as grown since England lifted the World Cup, said.

"I've been delighted by the early stages of the Betfred Wheelchair Super League season, with five of the six teams now having at least one win on the board, and a really successful first Magic Round in Birmingham at the weekend.

"We already have more active players in the sport than in the whole of last season, as wheelchair rugby league benefits from the World Cup exposure and success - and that is going to mean more players pushing for England selection in future years."

England Wheelchair performance squad

Seb Bechara (Halifax Panthers), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Jack Brown (North Queensland Cowboys), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Ewan Clibbens (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Jack Heggie (Wigan Warriors), Lewis King (London Roosters), Freya Levy (London Roosters), Tom Martin (Halifax Panthers), Tristan Norfolk (Hull FC), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors), Callum Young (Warrington Wolves).