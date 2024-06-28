France vs England: Shaun Wane and Stuart Barrow look to future in men's and women's mid-year internationals

We look at some of the talking points as England's men and women head to Toulouse for Saturday's mid-year internationals...

New faces seek to make impact for men

It is 90 years since England and France first met in a rugby league international in Paris, but the latest match in Toulouse this Saturday will be as much about looking to the future for the visitors.

With none of his NRL-based players available for the mid-year clash, England head coach Shaun Wane has included six new faces from the Betfred Super League in his 19-player squad for the match named on Thursday.

Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood, Hull KR loose forward Elliot Minchella, Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neil, St Helens prop George Delaney, Huddersfield Giants prop Oliver Wilson and Leeds Rhinos second row James McDonnell are all aiming to earn full international debuts.

For Wood, who has impressed for Castleford despite their struggles in Super League so far this season, just being part of the squad provides him with an opportunity he is determined to seize.

"You look round the room and it's all the best players in Super League, so it is going to be a level above," Wood said. "I'm just going to enjoy the whole week for what it is and soak it all in.

"There are fantastic players here, the squad is full of superstars. I'm just going to enjoy the experience and learn some bits off those that I don't normally get to do and there are some outstanding players, and I just can't wait to get going."

The match will be Wane's only chance to run the rule over the newcomers in a game environment ahead of this Autumn's two-Test series at home to Samoa, who stunned the hosts to reach the Rugby League World Cup final two years ago.

However, assistant coach Andy Last will take charge on gameday due to Wane not travelling to Toulouse after undergoing an ankle operation earlier this week

France were dispatched 64-0 when they faced England at the Halliwell Jones Stadium last year and have not beaten them at home since 1977, but Wane expects a stiff examination for his team as they build towards the end-of-year games.

"There is a strong balance between some more experienced international players and some newer faces to the England squad," Wane said. "Having travelled to face France back in 2021, we know they will offer us a stern test which is exactly what we need ahead of the two-game series against Samoa this autumn."

Saturday's squads

England: George Williams (c), Ben Currie, Matty Nicholson, James Harrison (all Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree, Brad O'Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson (all Wigan Warriors), Ash Handley, James McDonnell, Harry Newman (all Leeds Rhinos), George Delaney, Matty Lees, Jack Welsby (all St Helens), Mikey Lewis, Elliot Minchella (both Hull KR), Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants).

France: Julian Bousquet, Alrix da Costa, Theo Fages, Benjamin Garcia, Mickael Goudemand, Franck Maria, Arthur Mourgue, Romain Navarrete, Matthieu Laguerre, Cesar Rouge, Paul Seguier, Fouad Yaha (all Catalans Dragons), Lambert Belmas, Pierre-Jean Lima, Maxime Stefani (all Toulouse Olympique), Hakim Miloudi, Ugo Tison (both London Broncos), Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants), Tiaki Chan (Hull FC), Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos), Enzo Griffier (Sydney Roosters).

Captain Cunningham driven on by up-and-coming stars

Image: Jodie Cunningham is impressed by the talent coming through for England Women

England Women could have several debutants in action for them on Saturday at Stade Ernest-Wallon as well, and skipper Jodie Cunningham has been impressed by what she has seen from them.

Isabel Rowe, the 17-year-old who has scored 17 tries for Wigan Warriors so far this season, St Helens duo Katie Mottershead and Erin Stott, and Leeds Rhinos pair Izzy Northrop and Bella Sykes are the new faces in Stuart Barrow's squad.

Barrow whittled down his squad to a final 20 from over 40 senior and Knights players who took part in an Origin-style contest as part of the selection process last week and St Helens star Cunningham feels the newcomers are helping push the established internationals to a higher level.

"These young girls keep pushing the bar and making us work really, really hard to get an England shirt," Cunningham said.

"We're probably having to work harder now than ever before and that's brilliant because it only means the standards are getting better - it's amazing to see the young talent coming through."

Barrow is without reigning Woman of Steel Sinead Peach due to her expecting her first child later this year, while former Woman of Steel Tara-Jane Stanley, Tamsin Renouf and Leah Burke are missing due to injury.

NRLW players Hollie-Mae Dodd and Georgia Roche are also unavailable, but Barrow was still left with a selection headache for the clash against a France side who ensured their place at the 2026 Women's Rugby League World Cup with a 58-0 win over Serbia last Saturday.

"It's been a tough decision on who to include for Saturday's international, but I'm really pleased we've been able to name some new faces this time round," Barrow said.

"The trip will be a brilliant experience for them and I'm confident that with the help of our more senior internationals, they will be able to showcase the talent I know they all possess when we get on the pitch in Toulouse."

Saturday's squads

England: Jodie Cunningham (c), Zoe Harris, Katie Mottershead, Emily Rudge, Erin Stott, Paige Travis, Vicky Whitfield (all St Helens), Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Zoe Hornby, Izzy Northrop, Bella Sykes (all Leeds Rhinos), Georgie Hetherington, Eboni Partington, Olivia Wood (all York Valkyrie), Anna Davies, Isabel Rowe (both Wigan Warriors).

France: Louane Baby, Leila Bessahli, Pauline Noe, Justine Roses, Cristina Song Puche (all Saint-Esteve XIII Catalan), Stecy Bessiere, Lisa Diraison, Perle Ramazeilles, Manon Samarra, Noemie Samuel, Saolome Segala (all RC Lescure Arthes XIII), Chahrazad Himoudi, Haoua Kessely, Helen Leclerc (all Toulouse Ovalie), Ines Legout, Mahault Pommier, Amael Vilanove (all AS Ayguesvives XIII), Tallis Kuresa (RC Begles XIII), Perrine Monsarrat (Tweed Seagulls), Elisa Akpa (Wests Tigers).

