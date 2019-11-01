VOTE: New Zealand/Great Britain combined XIII

Kieran Foran and Jonny Lomax have been given the nod for Saturday's Test, but do either make your combined XIII?

Wayne Bennett and Michael Maguire have named their squads for Saturday's Test, now it's your turn to choose who makes a combined New Zealand and Great Britain team.

Bennett has made two injury-enforced changes to his Lions squad from last Saturday's 14-6 defeat to Tonga, with Luke Thompson and Oliver Gildart unavailable.

Jonny Lomax gets the nod at full-back too, with his St Helens clubmate Lachlan Coote making way.

On the Kiwis' side, head coach Maguire has dropped star half-back Shaun Johnson in favour of the experienced Kieran Foran, who is in line to play his first Test for two years.

But which players make the cut for your combined XIII? Make your selections below with our vote...