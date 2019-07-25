Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC and St Helens vs Halifax semi-final team news

The University of Bolton Stadium hosts Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-finals again

Team news and views ahead of Saturday’s Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals double-header at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC (2pm)

Jake Connor is relishing going into Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves with the weight of expectation on him and his Hull FC team-mates' shoulders.

The 24-year-old back was part of the Hull side which lifted the Challenge Cup by beating Wigan Warriors at Wembley in 2017 and confessed to getting some nerves on that occasion.

Jake Connor and Ben Currie pose with the Challenge Cup ahead of Saturday's semi-final

But otherwise he enjoys facing those high-pressure situations and is excited to be just one win away from what would be the Black and Whites' third appearance at Wembley in the space of four years.

"I don't feel the nerves in the big games, I'm not one to get nervous and I actually quite like the pressure," Connor said.

"The only time I've genuinely been nervous is in the 2017 cup final at Wembley when I came on for the last 20 minutes. It was just at the point where Wigan started to throw the ball around on my edge.

"To be 80 minutes away from Wembley is hugely exciting. The 2017 final was the first time I've played there and in your first game at Wembley, it all goes by so fast and it's really hard to try to take it all in. It's a surreal feeling.

"Wembley is the pinnacle of sport in this country - it's the venue of all venues."

Hull are boosted by the return to the squad of inspirational half-back Albert Kelly for the semi-final in Bolton, with the Australian replacing Dean Hadley in the 19-man squad after recovering from a hamstring injury which kept him out of last Sunday's Super League win away to Leeds Rhinos.

Albert Kelly is back in Hull FC's squad for the semi-final clash with Warrington

The league meetings between Warrington and Hull in 2019 have seen them win one apiece, with the Wolves romping to a 63-12 win at the KCOM Stadium in March but the Black and Whites triumphing 19-12 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in May.

Lee Radford's side go into this match having secured their first away win over Leeds for 12 years and with back-to-back wins under their belts, while Warrington - who welcome Ben Murdoch-Masila back into the fold - have suffered consecutive defeats to Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers.

Nevertheless, Wolves' Ben Currie is adamant Steve Price's men are not far off their best ahead of the re-run of the thrilling 2016 Challenge Cup final.

"We've still got confidence in our squad," Currie said. "We only need to fix one or two more things and it will all come together."

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Lama Tasi

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis

St Helens vs Halifax (4.30pm)

Halifax's Jacob Fairbank is ready to meet the challenge of St Helens head on

Jacob Fairbank is looking forward to seeing how part-timers Halifax stack up against the might of Super League leaders St Helens in Saturday's second semi-final at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Fax are the first Championship side to reach this stage of the competition since Hull Kingston Rovers in 2006 and face the same opponents as when the Yorkshire club last won the Cup in 1987.

Fairbank, whose uncle Dick was part of the Halifax team which returned to Wembley and lost to Wigan in 1988, is one of only four full-time players at the club and combines playing with being part of their community department.

The former Huddersfield Giants forward knows his side are up against it, but cannot wait to take on the Saints pack as Halifax bid to cause what would surely go down as one of the biggest upsets in Challenge Cup history.

"It's nice to put yourself against that and see where you're at," Fairbank said. "We're looking forward to it.

"The pressure is off us, it's all on Saints. Nobody expects us to do anything so we've nothing to lose and we can just go out there and enjoy it.

Tommy Makinson and Jacob Fairbank pose with the Challenge Cup ahead of Saturday's semi-final

"It's the Challenge Cup so anything can happen. Whoever you are playing, however many leagues difference there is, no-one goes into a game to lose."

The clubs have endured contrasting seasons, with Halifax's Cup run tempered by them currently sitting mid-table in the Championship after reaching the Qualifiers last year, having been held to a 28-28 draw away to Dewsbury Rams last Sunday.

Saints, on the other hand, are well on course to clinch the League Leaders' Shield, not to mention odds-on favourites to win both the Super League Grand Final and the Challenge Cup.

Lachlan Coote is unavailable for St Helens' Challenge Cup semi-final due to injury

They did stumbled last Sunday away to bottom side London Broncos, with a much-changed team going down 32-12 in Ealing, but head coach Justin Holbrook has recalled Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Theo Fages, Alex Walmlsey and Luke Thompson.

Top try-scorer Lachlan Coote is the only one of the big names missing for St Helens as they aim to return to the Challenge Cup final for the first time since they won the competition in 2008, with the Scotland international centre still nursing a knee injury.

"Cooty is the only one struggling," Holbrook said. "It just hasn't healed as quickly as we would like so we'll get it checked out.

"Jack Welsby can play there, even Matt Costello, so we've got three options we'll look at."

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Matty Costello

Halifax 19-man squad: Ed Barber, Chester Butler, Liam Cooper, Jacob Fairbank, Dan Fleming, Scott Grix, Ben Johnston, Ben Kavanagh, Ben Kaye, Kevin Larroyer, Brandon Moore, Elliot Morris, Scott Murrell, Shaun Robinson, James Saltonstall, Will Sharp, Adam Tangata, Steve Tyrer, James Woodburn-Hall