Challenge Cup final: Test your knowledge of rugby league's big day at Wembley with our quiz

Warrington and St Helens will battle it out at Wembley for the Challenge Cup

Here is your chance to test your knowledge of previous Challenge Cup finals ahead of this Saturday's clash between St Helens and Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Both sides are aiming get their hands on the famous trophy again, with Saints having won it 12 times and Warrington triumphing on eight occasions.

The Wolves were runners-up to Catalans Dragons last year and are aiming for their first victory at Wembley since 2012, while St Helens have not been here since 2008.

But how much can you remember from those games, not to mention other finals involving both these and other teams?

We've put together ten questions for you to tackle in our quiz below.