Salford v St Helens: Saints wary of Red Devils expansive game

Salford have three of their opening four Super League games

Salford have found some early season form winning three of their four games including an impressive fightback against Hull KR as they overcame a 8-22 deficit to win 24-22.

1:35 Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull KR and Salford Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull KR and Salford

Salford coach Ian Watson has made one change from that squad as forward Ben Nakubuwai comes in after recovering from illness in place of Dan Murray. Captain Lee Mossop has been given the all-clear from a specialist about a foot complaint.

Salford Red Devils vs St Helens Live on

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook is set to make one enforced change, bringing in centre Matty Costello in place of Kevin Naiqama, who was concussed in the win over Leeds last Friday.

Holbrook is expecting a tough tussle and believes his Saints side need to be ready for Salford's expansive game.

"They had a good win last week, this year they have won three of their four games and are playing with a lot of confidence at present, said Holbrook.

"They are playing really expansive as well, they have got Hastings and Lui who look dangerous when they are moving the ball and Evalds at the back as well.

4:46 Highlights from the Totally Wicked Stadium where Saints continued their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Leeds Rhinos Highlights from the Totally Wicked Stadium where Saints continued their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Leeds Rhinos

"For us it's about improving our own game, although we won last week there are areas we want to improve. As a side we want to collectively get better, some players were at different stages from pre-season and I'm sure we will continue to improve as the season folds out, collectively and individually."

Salford squad: Niall Evalds, Welham Junior Sa'u, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins, Daniel Murray, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Jansin Turgut, Jackson Hastings.

St Helens squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello.