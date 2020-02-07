Super League: Toronto Wolfpack set for next step of journey at Salford Red Devils

Sonny Bill Williams and his Toronto team-mates head out onto the field for their first Super League game

In 1996, Super League broke new ground with an opening fixture which saw overseas side Paris St Germain kick off the summer era at Stade Charlety against Sheffield Eagles.

Fast forward to the present day and Round 1 of matches for the competition's 25th anniversary season saw another team from foreign shores making their bow, albeit in the much more familiar surroundings of Headingley Stadium.

Unlike that balmy spring evening in the French capital, there was to be no fairytale start for the new boys either as Toronto Wolfpack went down 28-10 to Castleford Tigers in their first competitive match after winning promotion from the Championship last year.

It did, however, give the club which has risen from League One entrants in 2017 to a place at the top table three years later a glimpse of what they will face week after week against the elite of the British professional game, continuing with Saturday's trip to Salford Red Devils.

"We knew it was going to be a bit faster than what we were used to," Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott said. "Certainly, the athletes have changed compared to what we've been doing for the past 12 months.

"At the same time, we knew we were going to get rattled at some point, and it was going to be a bit of stress and a bit all over the place.

2:49 Watch highlights from Castleford's win over Toronto at Headingley Watch highlights from Castleford's win over Toronto at Headingley

"If we're going to be disappointed with anything, it's that we got stressed and rattled a bit too much, and probably didn't need to be."

Writing their names in history

Much in the way Freddie Banquet is remembered as the first try-scorer in PSG's short history and of rugby league's summer era, Liam Kay ensured his name will go down in Toronto's annals as the first to cross the whitewash for the Wolfpack in Super League thanks to his score against Castleford.

Hakim Miloudi also became the first Toronto player to earn points from the Man of Steel judging panel after a lively display highlighted by returning an interception for a try during the second half.

Liam Kay celebrates scoring Toronto's first try in Super League

The one first many of the crowd were curious to see, however, was the first appearance of cross-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams in a Wolfpack shirt following his high-profile return to rugby league after five years away.

Williams, reputedly the highest-paid player in either code of rugby, drew a warm reception when the team arrived at the ground pre-match, stopping to pose for selfies with some of the fans already taking their places on the South Stand terrace.

It was a much different reception when the back row took to the field from the interchange bench in the 27th minute against Castleford though, with his first carry ending in a knock-on and drawing ironic cheers.

Sonny Bill Williams in action for Toronto against Castleford

"It's always good when you sign somebody of his calibre, when you bring them out in front of a West Yorkshire crowd, they get excited about a certain aspect of life, don't they?" McDermott, formerly of that parish from his time as Leeds Rhinos head coach, said.

"A certain aspect which is usually on the negative side, but that's part of the theatre I suppose.

"It got the biggest cheer of the day when he dropped a ball, but he got some game-time under his belt, which is valuable for someone who hasn't played rugby league for five years."

Toronto head coach Brian McDermott

In total, Williams got 55 minutes under his belt, making 67 metres from 11 carries and enjoying a 100 per cent success rate from 15 tackle attempts according to the Opta statistics.

The 34-year-old is set to feature again away to Salford, but that may be his last appearance for several weeks as he is due to return to New Zealand to be with his wife for the birth of their fourth child afterwards.

Dancing with the Red Devils

Like Toronto, Salford go into Saturday's Super League match at the AJ Bell Stadium aiming to bounce back from an opening-round defeat after succumbing to a 48-8 loss in the rematch of last year's Grand Final away to St Helens.

Former Featherstone Rovers hooker Connor Jones, who faced the Wolfpack in last year's Million Pound Game, could make his Red Devils bow in the match after being included in head coach Ian Watson's 21-man squad.

There will be no family reunion for the Lussick brothers though, with elder sibling Darcy unable to face Joey's team due to still being sidelined for the Wolfpack following a hernia operation.

That, plus Chase Stanley still being in Australia sorting his heritage visa, has stretched Toronto's relatively limited playing resources and McDermott has only been able to name a 20-man squad for the clash with Salford - including Bodene Thompson, who has been struggling with injury.

1:29 Toronto's Jon Wilkin discusses the club's 23-man squad and how it will impact their chances of success this season Toronto's Jon Wilkin discusses the club's 23-man squad and how it will impact their chances of success this season

McDermott is not expecting an answer any time soon to the lengthy, ongoing discussions with the RFL over whether the Canadian outfit will be granted any salary cap dispensation either, but he saw enough in the defeat to Castleford to be optimistic over his side's on-field prospects.

"We'll come good," McDermott said. "It was Round 1 and we had a task to give ourselves a foundation to play from, and I think we've got that.

"The critical part from me is it should have been a closer scoreline and we should have scored a try or two more, but we've learnt some really good lessons - and I'll tell you, we'll learn lessons in the weeks after."