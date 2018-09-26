Sky Live: Salford face Toulouse in Super League Qualifier

Jackson Hastings is back for Salford

Salford make four changes while Toulouse remain unchanged for their final Super League Qualifier on Thursday night.

Head coach Ian Watson has named his 19-man squad for the final Qualifiers fixture of the 2018 season, with Jackson Hastings returning to the team after serving a two-game suspension following a red card in Salford's last victory over Toronto Wolfpack.

George Griffin could make his return after missing out in our previous two fixtures. Daniel Murray and Logan Tomkins also return to the squad.

The contest is so close that even leaders Leeds are not mathematically safe from relegation while sixth-placed London could yet secure promotion without needing to resort to the Million-Pound Game.

Salford are still in the mix after experiencing back-to-back defeats, most recently at the hands of London, and scrum-half Jackson Hastings has no problem with playing first up as they seek to get the job done.

The Red Devils went through the agony of the Million-Pound Game two years ago and Hastings, who is coming to the end of his initial short-term contract, is desperate to help the club avoid a repeat.

"I don't want to be anywhere near that game," said Hastings, who missed the last two games through suspension but returns for what he hopes will be the last match of the season.

"It's about your livelihood and nobody wants to be put under that pressure. It's ridiculous to even think you should have to go through a game like that.

"The simple fact is that, if we win this week, we're safe. We've just got to go out there and do whatever it takes to win."

Toulouse have made no changes to the squad that beat Hull KR last time out and a victory at the AJ Bell Stadium will keep their hopes alive. However, it is so tight that points difference could come into the equation and the clubs playing later in the round will have a clearer idea of their requirements.

Sebastian Planas will retire at the end of the season

They will have an extra incentive to prolong their season, with long-serving captain Sebastien Planas due to retire at the end of it.

"It's important to send Sebastien out on a high," said Houles. "He's been a part of the club so long and has been captain for the last five years.

"I thought the boys did terrifically against Hull KR to give him a good send-off at home and we need to finish the job and he needs to finish the job by taking us to Super League. It will be the best end to a special career."

Salford 19-man squad: Jake Bibby, Luke Burgess, Greg Burke, Niall Evalds, Mark Flanagan, George Griffin, Jackson Hastings, Greg Johnson, Josh Jones, Craig Kopczak, Ryan Lannon, Rob Lui, Joey Lussick, Tyrone McCarthy, Dan Murray, Ben Nakubuwai, Derrell Olpherts, Logan Tomkins, Kris Welham.

Toulouse 19-man squad: Bastien Ader, William Barthau, Clement Boyer, Joe Bretherton, Chris Centrone, Rhys Curran, Johnathon Ford, Tyla Hepi, Mark Kheirallah, Mourad Kriouache, Paul Marcon, Gavin Marguerite, Anthony Marion, Con Mika, Sebastien Planas, Maxime Puech, Stan Robin, Justin Sangare, Paul Seguier.