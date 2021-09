Super League Magic Weekend: St Helens vs Catalans Dragons at St James' Park in Newcastle LIVE! Super League's Magic Weekend in Newcastle Day One: Castleford vs Salford (3pm), St Helens vs Catalans Dragons (5.15pm) and Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm), all live on Sky Sports Arena; Day two: Huddersfield vs Wakefield (1pm); Wigan vs Warrington (3.15pm); Leigh vs Hull KR (5.30pm).