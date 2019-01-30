St Helens v Wigan: Warriors coach Adrian Lam promises to lift the gloom after points deduction

Adrian Lam says he is looking forward to seeing the next generation of Wigan stars in action

Wigan start the defence of their Super League title under a cloud following their points deduction, but Adrian Lam is promising to lift the gloom.

The champions head to arch rivals St Helens for the opening game of the new season on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, on minus two points after breaching the salary cap in 2017.

The Warriors hope to win back the points on appeal but, in the meantime, Lam, who enjoyed a distinguished playing career with Wigan, has plans to brighten the league with a more entertaining style of play to that of his predecessor Shaun Wane.

Wane's methods were not universally popular even among Warriors fans but they proved successful as he guided the club to a fifth Grand Final triumph last October before quitting the game for Scottish rugby union.

"They've been doing something right so I don't want to tinker with that too much," said Lam, a stop-gap appointment as the club await the return of another popular former half-back, Shaun Edwards, in 12 months' time.

"Obviously I have a different philosophy to the previous coach who has done an amazing job and the players have bought in well to that.

"We'll see how that goes through the season. We'll wait until the weather has dried up a bit before that comes into play."

With Sam Tomkins also leaving the DW Stadium, along with Canberra-bound duo John Bateman and Ryan Sutton, Lam presides over something of a new era at Wigan.

He is aware of the size of the task, although he is confident that former Man of Steel Zak Hardaker, fresh from a 14-month cocaine ban, can slot straight into the boots of Tomkins.

"Losing the experience of Tomkins, Bateman and Sutton is massive," he said. "There's over 800 Super League games between them.

"But once that door closes, another one opens for the next generation and I'm looking forward to making sure we've got the right people for those positions."

St Helens have lost reigning Man of Steel, Ben Barba, but look arguably stronger this time with the addition of Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama and Joseph Paulo from the NRL and they are also boosted by the return to fitness of England prop Alex Walmsley, who missed virtually the whole of last season with a neck injury.

Despite falling away in 2018, losing in the semi-finals of both competitions, Saints are the bookmakers' favourites to retain the League Leaders' Shield.

Justin Holbrook says he is happy for his side to be considered favourites

"I'm okay with that," said coach Justin Holbrook. "I think we might have been favourites last year and it sat alright with me.

"It's up to us to perform. It was disappointing the way we finished last year so we've just go to go a little bit further this time."

It is only the second time Super League has kicked off in January and, although the St Helens stadium does not have under-soil heating, the club have installed hot air blowers under a pitch-size cover to ensure the match goes ahead.

St Helens' 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Lachlan Coote, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kevin Naiqama, Joseph Paulo, Mark Percival, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Alex Walmsley.

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.