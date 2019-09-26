Super League play-offs: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors talking points and team news

St Helens and Wigan renew their rivalry for a place in the Grand Final

We take a look at some key issues, hear from both camps and have team news as St Helens and Wigan Warriors clash for a place in Super League's Grand Final...

Will break help or hinder Saints?

It is one of the age-old questions when it comes to the play-offs: Is it better to have a week off to prepare or go straight into the knock-out phase following the conclusion of the regular season?

There are plenty of theories one way or the other and the outcome of Friday's Super League play-off semi-final between St Helens and Wigan will no doubt be used to justify one of those positions.

Saints, by virtue of finishing top of the table and claiming the League Leaders' Shield, were able to rest up and recuperate after barely being able to catch their breath during the regular season as a result of them reaching the Challenge Cup final.

Wigan, on the other hand, come into the match at the Totally Wicked Stadium on the back of an 18-12 victory over Salford Red Devils in a fast-paced, high-intensity qualifying final last week, extending their excellent run of results in the second half of the campaign.

St Helens forward Alex Walmsley is one who has benefited from the extra recovery time and, while the team seemed to lack some sharpness in the Cup final defeat to Warrington Wolves after bringing back several previously-injured players, he does not believe they will be affected this time around.

"You can look at it from both sides," Walmsley said. "We earned the week off which enabled us to not just freshen our bodies but to put in some good, intense training on the back of that.

Alex Walmsley believes St Helens will benefit from a week off

"On the flip side, Wigan will be match hardened, especially after coming through a tough game against Salford.

"But the difference between this and the Challenge Cup final is that a few of us missed games through injury and, yes, we were a bit underdone. I personally wasn't as sharp as I had been, but you pick up injuries and miss games.

"Unfortunately it came at a bit of a bad time, but I'm in a position now where we've had a really good week's preparation and hopefully it will put us in good stead for Friday."

Lam looks for youngsters to shine again

Morgan Smithies was the toast of Super League last week after breaking the competition record for most tackles in a single game when he racked up 72 in Wigan's win over Salford.

It was one of a number of eye-catching displays the 18-year-old back row has put in for the Warriors during 2019 which have seen him nominated for the competition's young player of the year award.

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam was quick to praise the youngster for his performance, along with the rest of the up-and-coming members of the pack he has been giving opportunities to in his first season in charge.

Lam has backed Smithies to back-up that display when Wigan take on their bitter rivals in a derby clash which has the added spice of both teams being just 80 minutes away from a place at Old Trafford for the Grand Final.

"It's a fair feat in this modern day, but he's young and has plenty of energy," Lam said. "I'm sure he can back it up again this week.

"It's the biggest challenge in the competition. They've been playing so well as a group for quite a while now.

Adrian Lam expects Wigan's youngsters to come to the fore again

"If you look across the sport at the moment there is a lot of great young talent coming through. They've got to get up for these matches.

"These are the games that everyone wants to play in. It's the biggest rivalry in rugby league in the world. If you can't get up for this game then you don't belong."

Head-to-head record

As they have with most teams in Super League this season, St Helens have beaten Wigan every time they have faced each other in 2019.

It was these two sides who kicked off the campaign on opening night way back on January 31, with Saints overcoming the defending champions - who had been hit with a points deduction for salary cap breach in the build-up - 22-12.

0:46 Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott on what the derby between St Helens and Wigan means Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott on what the derby between St Helens and Wigan means

Tries from Kevin Naiqama, Jonny Lomax, Regan Grace and James Roby, along with three conversions from Mark Percival, sealed the win at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The traditional Good Friday derby clash went the way of Justin Holbrook's men as well, triumphing 36-10 at the DW Stadium in front of over 22,000 fans, with winger Grace leading the way for the visitors with a hat-trick of tries.

Two scores from Tommy Makinson helped Saints make it a hat-trick of wins in July, as well, as they ran out 32-10 winners, while fellow try-scorer Lachlan Coote was in exceptional form with the boot after kicking six goals.

Team news

St Helens head coach Holbrook has made just one change to the squad which ended the regular season with a win away to Hull FC.

Aaron Smith is back for the first time since mid-August, with Matty Costello the man dropping out. Otherwise, Holbrook has a near-full squad available for selection.

Sam Powell is named in Wigan's 19-man squad despite suffering a wrist injury in the win over Salford, but Dan Sarginson is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

However, Lam welcomes back Ollie Partington after he missed last week's game due to serving a one-match suspension.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Morgan Smithies, George Williams