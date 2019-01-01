History chasers vs History makers
Welcome to the Super League Grand Final 2024
History will be made...
A 13th Grand Final appearance, a seventh possible win at Old Trafford on the line, and the bags of experience that comes with that: That is the picture for Wigan Warriors as they enter the Super League Grand Final 2024.
A highest-ever Super League finish, a new-found confidence engulfing the club, and a first ever appearance in the big dance: That is the picture for Hull KR as they enter the Super League Grand Final 2024.
Grand Final history will be made but whether a dynasty will continue or a new winner will change the competition forever is yet to be decided...
Meet Hull KR...
You don't have to go very far back in time to realise what a journey it has been for Hull KR to get to this point despite the club being formed all the way back in 1882.
Without major trophies since the 1980s and relegated from Super League in 2016 in the dramatic Million Pound Game by Salford, the Robins brought themselves back from pariah status to competing for trophies within seven years.
Even in 2020, the East Hull club finished bottom, the lack of relegation due to COVID saving them from Championship status once again.
Owner Neil Hudgell has poured millions into the club and is finally getting his rewards, a heartbreaking golden point loss to Leigh Leopards in the 2023 Challenge Cup final spurring them on to challenge for more silverware in 2024.
If they win, they would become just the fifth name on the Grand Final trophy, a symbol that they have done what Warrington Wolves, Hull FC. Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, and Castleford Tigers could not: Beat one of the big boys to the big prize.
Meet Wigan Warriors...
A club synonymous with Super League success: Wigan Warriors have been there, done that, and got the t-shirt.
With a rich 152-year history, they have become one of the most recognised sporting clubs worldwide, their 'Cherry and White' kit standing the test of time.
Under current head coach Matt Peet alone their record has been sensational - In his first 66 games in charge, he picked up the League Leaders' Shield, Challenge Cup, Grand Final, and World Club Challenge.
To put that into context, it is like winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup Final in fewer than three seasons at one club. That is a feat only completed by Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, and Jurgen Klopp.
Now, they want to just keep that run of trophies going and are looking to win four major trophies in the space of one season, a feat completed only five times before by Hunslet in 1908, Huddersfield in 1915, Swinton in 1928, St Helens in 1966 and Wigan in 1994.
Wigan want to add their name to that list once again.
Wigan vs Hull KR: All-time Super League stats
Matches: 41
Wigan wins: 28
Hull KR wins: 12
Draws: 1
Wigan points scored: 1236
Hull KR points scored: 746
How can you watch?
The Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.
The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage from 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+.
You can also stream the Grand Final and more with NOW.
There will also be live coverage on the website and app with in-game commentary and video clips.