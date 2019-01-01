History chasers vs History makers

Meet Hull KR...

You don't have to go very far back in time to realise what a journey it has been for Hull KR to get to this point despite the club being formed all the way back in 1882.

Without major trophies since the 1980s and relegated from Super League in 2016 in the dramatic Million Pound Game by Salford, the Robins brought themselves back from pariah status to competing for trophies within seven years.

Even in 2020, the East Hull club finished bottom, the lack of relegation due to COVID saving them from Championship status once again.

Owner Neil Hudgell has poured millions into the club and is finally getting his rewards, a heartbreaking golden point loss to Leigh Leopards in the 2023 Challenge Cup final spurring them on to challenge for more silverware in 2024.

If they win, they would become just the fifth name on the Grand Final trophy, a symbol that they have done what Warrington Wolves, Hull FC. Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, and Castleford Tigers could not: Beat one of the big boys to the big prize.