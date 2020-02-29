Toronto Wolfpack 0-32 St Helens: Jonny Lomax inspires Saints to win

2:25 Highlights from the Super League clash between Toronto Wolfpack and St Helens at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium. Highlights from the Super League clash between Toronto Wolfpack and St Helens at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Two tries from Jonny Lomax set St Helens on their way to putting their World Club Challenge defeat firmly behind them with a 32-0 victory over Toronto Wolfpack in Saturday evening's Super League clash.

Lomax ghosted through the defence twice in the first half, with James Bentley adding another before having to go off injured to help Saints into a 20-0 lead at half-time in the clash at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Further tries from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Aaron Smith, plus Tommy Makinson kicking five out of five conversion attempts and a penalty, wrapped up a comfortable win for last season's Grand Final winners.

Toronto's Gareth O'Brien is stopped by the St Helens defence

The result ensured the promoted Wolfpack are still without a win in Super League after five matches, while their frustration was compounded by Bodene Thompson being dismissed in the second half.

Toronto held out early on after Matty Russell had knocked on from a kick while trying to gather a bouncing ball, but two further errors followed for the Wolfpack as recent recruit Tony Gigot saw a pass aimed for Liam Kay go into touch and the winger himself then knocked on.

The latter of those led to St Helens breaking the deadlock with eight minutes gone as half-back Lomax took a pass from James Roby and burst through a gap he spied in the defence to score under the posts.

The Wolfpack were able to keep Saints at bay after this, despite kicking out on the full from the restart, but when Sonny Bill Williams' offload attempt went awry the ball was recovered by Bentley and led to the Roby-Lomax combination once again undoing the defence on 21 minutes.

Five minutes later, Gigot's knock-on from a kick led to Bentley getting on the scoresheet as the stand-in centre was sent charging over by Theo Fages. However, he was forced to leave the field six minutes before half time after suffering a left ankle injury in a tackle.

Winger Makinson converted all three of St Helens' first-half tries and was on hand to kick a penalty as well, but a superb try-saving tackle by Josh McCrone on Zeb Taia prevented the defending Super League champions from pushing further ahead before the half-time hooter sounded.

The Wolfpack showed no sign of reining in their attacking intent when play resumed, but struggled to unlock the Saints defence and ended up conceding a fifth try on 55 minutes after Lomax's chip-kick had led to his side forcing a goal-line drop-out.

Toronto tried to go short from the drop-out, but the low kick was easily recovered by Kevin Naiqama and before long McCarthy-Scarsbrook was rumbling over under the posts for another converted score.

Luke Thompson on the charge for St Helens against Toronto

The night got worse for the Canadian side 13 minutes later when forward Thompson was dismissed for a shoulder charge to the head of Matty Lees, which was swiftly followed by interchange hooker Smith running from dummy-half to force his way over for Saints' fifth converted try of the night.

St Helens were denied a sixth try in the closing stages as prop Thompson's effort was ruled out for obstruction in the build-up, but it made no difference to the outcome as Toronto were nilled for the first time in their history.

Match reaction