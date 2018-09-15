Toronto v Toulouse: Pivotal Qualifiers clash in Canada for Championship duo

Cory Paterson of the Toronto Wolfpack looks on during a match

Toronto Wolfpack host Toulouse at the Lamport Stadium on Saturday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Arena, with both sides looking to maintain their charge for a place in next season’s Betfred Super League.

The two teams are part of a congested middle section of the Super 8s Qualifiers table behind Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

The duo, plus London Broncos, have four league points after two wins and two losses to date. The points difference between the three sits at 18, with two rounds of the Qualifiers remaining after this.

Million Pound Game places are reserved for those finishing fourth and fifth in the Qualifiers table so the duo of Championship outfits will be eager to grasp victory and try and forge ahead at the expense of their opponent.

Toronto Wolfpack vs Toulouse Live on

The Wolfpack return to Canada after a 28-16 loss to leaders Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium last Saturday and are expecting a "physically aggressive" opponent.

"This weekend is a great celebration of Toulouse and Toronto in a UK league, which is excellent for fans," said assistant coach Simon Finnigan.

"We expect a very physical and aggressive team coming out to Lamport. So, we have to be good and we have to be a lot better than we were last week.

"We've worked a bit in training and I fully expect our squad to improve on the areas that we've spoken about."

For the visitors, head coach Sylvain Houles has made three changes to the 19-man squad that lost out 34-8 to London Broncos at Trailfinders Sports Ground.

Gavin Marguerite, Tony Maurel and Clément Boye are all introduced and the trio replace Bastien Canet, Arthur Romano and Paul Seguier respectively.

These two sides have met twice already this season and Toronto Wolfpack hold the upper hand having secured victories on both occasions.

Toronto Wolfpack 19-man squad: Gary Wheller, Josh McCrone, Jack Buchanan, Bob Beswick, Ashton Sims, Andrew Dixon, Jack Bussey, Andy Ackers, Adam Sidlow, Blake Wallace, Olsi Krasniqi, Rich Whiting, Nick Rawsthorne, Cory Paterson, Jake Emmitt, Gareth O'Brien, Darcy Lussick, Chase Stanley, Mason Caton-Brown.

Toulouse Olympique 19-man squad: Bastien Ader, William Barthau, Clement Boyer, Joe Bretherton, Chris Centrone, Rhys Curran, Johnathon Ford, Tyla Hepi, Mark Kheirallah, Paul Marcon, Gavin Marguerite, Anthony Marion, Tony Maurel, Constantine Mika, Sebastien Planas, Maxime Puech, Sam Rapira, Stanislas Robin, Justin Sangare.