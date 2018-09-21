Warrington v St Helens: Wolves all set for 'flying' Saints

Steve Price's Warrington are going in search of their first win over St Helens this season

Steve Price is ready for Warrington side to meet "flying" St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Wolves will be looking to bounce back from their 26-6 loss to Wigan and prevail over the side that have already wrapped up the League Leaders Shield.

"Saints have set the benchmark this year and are flying," said Price on the club's official website.

"These are always tough games and this weekend will be no different. The mood in camp is great and the boys are really excited for the next couple of weeks."

With Wolves currently occupying fourth position in the Super 8s table and St Helens top, a meeting in the play-offs looks on the cards.

If Warrington are to move into third they would need to win both of their final games and hope that Castleford Tigers slip up in both of theirs.

For their final game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this season, Price introduces Kevin Brown, Chris Hill, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Tyrone Roberts back into the squad.

Mike Cooper returns after his one-match suspension and full-back Stefan Ratchford is set to make his 250th Super League appearance.

Visitors St Helens also have two players set for major milestones on Saturday afternoon with Tommy Makinson and Ben Barba both in line to make their 200th career appearances.

Dom Peyroux returns into St Helens' 19-man squad for Saturday's encounter

Head coach Justin Holbrook also has the services of Ryan Morgan, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Dom Peyroux available to him.

The latter returns after a six-match spell on the sidelines due to a broken arm and Holbrook is pleased to have him back.

"We have missed Dom massively. He is one of those hardworking players that you don't realise how much you miss them until they are not there," said the head coach to the St Helens Star.

Saints will be looking to extend their winning run against their local rivals to three on the bounce after victories earlier in the season.

In March, Holbrook's outfit won 30-12 at The Halliwell Jones Stadium before a late Danny Richardson penalty, from inside his own half, decided their most-recent contest in July.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Luis Johnson, George King, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Morgan Smith, Bodene Thompson, Ben Westwood.

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba, James Bentley, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, , Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Jon Wilkin.