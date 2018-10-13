Live on
Tries:
Manfredi (26)
Tries:
Charnley (12)
Wigan vs Warrington
Super League
6:00pm Saturday 13th October
Wigan 0-4 Warrington
13: TRY! Josh Charnley has gone over for Warrington in the corner! From the scrum, Chris Hill carried strong before the Wire go wide with a long skip pass from Ratchford and Charnley is over! Roberts misses with the conversion.
Wigan 0-0 Warrington
Great run from Tom Lineham wgho goes close - only desperate defence brings him down. Brown dinks the ball throufh - Dan Sarginson looks to have it covered for Wigan but he's knocked on!
Wigan 0-0 Warrington
10: Warrington have a penalty as Clarke is pinged - this will be a big relief for Wolves who have been under the cosh in the opening ten minutes.
The Wire survive another strong Wigan attack - looked like the Warriors had an overlap but Tom Lineham's arm got ion the way - Wigan think they have another set metres out but it's a turnover as Tomkins knocked on seconds before.
6: Wigan looking strong but a poor finish to what was a a strong set - however their defence forces Warrington into another mistake as Westwood knocks on. A good position here for Wigan.
John Bateman loses the ball trying to play the ball quickly - Warrington's Ben Westwood was all over him there and applied the pressure. Can the Wolves make this count? No, Goodwin knocks on!
2: Big tackle from Wigan skipper Sean O'Loughlin on Bryson Goodwin! Wigan's defence strong here and the Wolves battling to get some go-forward in their second set.
Tyrone Roberts goes high on the last - George Williams has it covered and runs it back for Wigan's first set!
Here we go! The 2018 Grand Final is underway as Sam Tomkins kicks off for Wigan. Mike Cooper throws down a marker as he rams into Joe Greenwood and knocks him flying!
The Blossoms make way for the superb Laura Wright who is belting out a quite wonderful version of Jerusalem. Kick-off is next!
The Blossoms are getting the Old Trafford crowd rocking
Scottie Quinnell backing former club Wigan
PUNDITS PREDICTIONS: Terry O'Connor cannot separate the two sides while Barrie McDermott believes it is a 55/45 game with Wigan just having the edge.Phil Clarke is calling a 16-8 win for Wigan while James Graham believes it will be tight - defensive orientated game that will be decided by a drop-goal by Sam Tomkins to give Wigan a Golden point win!
Wigan Women have set the bar for the men as a penalty in extra time gave them a 18-16 win over Leeds as they claimed their first ever Grand Final title.
WIGAN SKIPPER SEAN O'LOUGHLIN ON SHAUN WANE: "Waney is leaving on his terms and hopefully in glory. For the work he's done here as a player and coach, long before he was involved with the first team, he has been a massive servant to the club and deserves to go out on a high."
Ahead of his final match in charge of Wigan in the 2018 Super League Grand Final, Shaun Wane spoke to Sky Sports' Eddie Hemmings about his time at the club
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to our coverage of the Grand Final between Wigan and Warrington. The Warriors have now made five of the last six Grand Finals and were victorious in 2013 and 2016, but lost in 2014 and 2015. They will certainly want to give Shaun Wane the 'fairytale' send off as the final whistle will herald his departure of Shaun Wane after more than 30 years with the club.
Warrington are aiming to make history by winning the Super League title for the first time and have not won a top-flight title since 1955.
