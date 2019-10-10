Michael Cheika changes half-backs for Australia's quarter-final bid against Georgia

The duo will start together as the Wallabies bid for a quarter-final place

Michael Cheika has named his 11th different half-back combination since Rugby World Cup 2015 as Australia bid to secure a place in the quarter-finals against Georgia.

Cheika has selected Matt To'omua at fly-half and Nic White at scrum-half - a third pairing in four matches - as he continues to search for his strongest combination, just a week out from the quarter-finals.

Bernard Foley and Christian Lealiifano held in the 10 jersey for the Wallabies' victories over Fiji and Uruguay and for their loss to Wales. Cheika will now try To'omua, who has started only four of 50 test matches at fly-half.

Australia lead the way in Pool C and a victory would guarantee them a place in the last-eight.

The head coach has said that his selection changes serve the purpose of managing player workload, Lealiifano played all 80 minutes against Uruguay, and promoting competition for places.

Christian Lealiifano will look to make an impact off the bench

To'omua is "a different player to Lealiifano and Foley," Cheika said.

"He's done well with the opportunities he has been given there - admittedly, they have been in second halves when we have had a bit more of a direct line as to what we are doing, and we want to try start like that now."

Dane Haylett-Petty was one of seven try-scorers against Uruguay

Foley and Lealiifano haven't yet been able to preside over the 80-minute performance that Chieka has been looking for and he now hopes that To'omua, in his first start at fly-half since November, might be able to guide a more complete performance.

"This is how we think this squad is best is to keep giving opportunities to guys to keep the contest alive with others," Chieka added.

"So if we do the right thing and get through knockout stages, we know everyone's been a part of doing their bit.

"Some want to go with the same players all the time and maybe rest out. We feel like keeping players competing for spots is working for us. I think we're playing some good footy." Michael Cheika

The amendment in the half-backs for Australia forms part of 10 changes to their starting XV as they look to continue on a positive run this calendar year.

After a dismal 2018, the Wallabies have won five of their eight Tests in 2019 and despite never having met Georgia before, they're well-prepared for what's in store.

"They're very physical, that's quite obvious and they like the set pieces," Cheika said. "It'll be a really good challenge for us.

"A lot of players play in professional leagues in France, England as well. They're well attuned to competition at a high level.

"It"s really exciting to be part of the first time two countries have ever faced off. We want to show them how we play our rugby and I'm sure they'll be showing us how they play theirs."

Australia captain Michael Hooper and lock Adam Coleman had been named among the replacements but have withdrawn from the squad due to minor injuries.

Team spokesman Chris Ford told reporters: "Both of them were deemed to have a few niggles that they didn't want to push on for this one, with now a confirmed quarter-final berth against England."

The cancellation of Saturday's Pool C match between England and France because of Typhoon Hagibis means Australia will play the English in the last eight if, as expected, Wales beat Uruguay in their final Pool D match.

Rob Simmons and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will now sit on the bench and cover the second and back rows respectively - with lock Simmons now set to win his 100th cap.

Beka Gorgadze breaking away against Fiji in their last pool match

Georgia make two changes from the starting XV that faced Fiji - scrum-half Gela Aprasidze replaces Vasil Lobzhanidze and Beka Saginadze comes in for Giorgi Tkhilaishvili in the back row.

Merab Sharikadze will lead the side from inside centre and he's the first of Georgia's three captains at this Rugby World Cup to retain the role for a second match.

Georgia have never beaten a Tier 1 nation and come into this Test off the back of a gruelling 45-10 loss to Fiji.

Their assistant coach, the former England international Joe Worsley, has been eager to help maintain the mood in training.

"We will try and make it as much fun as possible because there's no point slogging away at it all week and arriving at the game fatigued and not ready mentally for the kind of performance you need to play against a team like Australia, who've shown in this tournament how dangerous they are.

"I've only been with the team a few months but in that time you see the character of people in adversity."

"[I played Australia] probably 10 times at least, I'd have thought," Worsley reflected.

"Normally there will be a launch play or two that they create, which is very precise and designed to exploit the defensive weaknesses of the team they are playing against.

"Considering the issues we've had on first phase throughout the tournament and pre-World Cup, it's something we have to be very aware of."

Australia: 15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Jordan Petaia, 13. James O'Connor, 12. Samu Kerevi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Matt To'omua, 9. Nic White, 1. Scott Sio, 2. Tolu Latu, 3. Sekope Kepu, 4. Izack Rodda, 5. Rory Arnold, 6. Jack Dempsey, 7. David Pocock (Captain), 8. Isi Naisarani.

Replacements: 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. James Slipper, 18. Taniela Tupou, 19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20. Rob Simmons, 21. Will Genia, 22. Christian Lealiifano, 23. Dane Haylett-Petty.

Georgia: 15. Soso Matiashvili, 14. Giorgi Kveseladze, 13. David Kacharava, 12. Merab Sharikadze (Captain), 11. Alexander Todua, 10. Lasha Khmaladze, 9. Gela Aprasidze, 1. Mikheil Nariashvili, 2. Shalva Mamukashvili, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. Giorgi Nemsadze, 5. Konstantine Mikautadze, 6. Beka Saginadze, 7. Mamuka Gorgodze, 8. Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements: 16. Jaba Bregvadze, 17. Guram Gogichashvili, 18. Giorgi Melikidze, 19. Otari Giorgadze, 20. Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 21. Vasil Lobzhanidze, 22. Lasha Malaguradze, 23. Tamaz Mchedlidze