Barbarians vs Samoa at Twickenham called off due to six Covid-19 cases in Baa-Baas camp

Saturday's Barbarians vs Samoa clash at Twickenham is off due to Covid

Saturday's clash between the Barbarians and Samoa at Twickenham has been called off less than an hour and a half before kick off, due to six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Baa-Baas camp.

The game, which was due to kick off at 2.30pm at the home of English rugby, was officially called off by the RFU a little after 1pm.

"Due to six confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Barbarian's men's team (four players and two members of staff), the Professional Game Testing Oversight Group has advised that the fixture scheduled to be played against Samoa at 2.30pm today is unable to proceed," a statement read.



"We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend, but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority.



"Following consultation with the Barbarians Committee and South Africa, the fixture between Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's XV will now move to the 2.30pm KO and all tickets purchased are valid for this match. The match will be broadcast live on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 2pm.



"A full automatic refund will be made to all ticket holders however, fans are encouraged to attend the Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's XV."

The cancellation marks the second Barbarians fixture in succession at Twickenham that has been cancelled, after England vs the Barbarians in 2020 had to be called off due to 12 Baa-Baas players breaching Covid protocols at the time.