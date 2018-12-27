Connacht vs Ulster: Team news ahead of the PRO14 derby

Henry Speight will play his final game for Ulster against Connacht on Friday

Lock Quinn Roux and flanker Sean O'Brien have returned to the Connacht starting team as part of four changes to the side which lost narrowly to Leinster last weekend.

Andrew Porter's last-gasp try topped off a fantastic late fightback as Leinster overcame Connacht 33-29 in an enthralling nine-try derby at the RDS on December 22.

Connacht are now looking to dust themselves off just six days later and claim their seventh win of the PRO14 campaign, with hooker Shane Delahunt and tighthead prop Conor Carey completing the changes to Andy Friend's side.

"Quinn Roux and Sean O'Brien are fit and ready to go and they come back into the side. They have been two of our top performers this season, so they will give us increased options," said Friend.

"In the front row we also have Shane Delahunt and Conor Carey coming in. These are two other players who have been going really well over the past few weeks.

"We have some real depth in these positions so it is great for us as coaches to have these options and to bring in fresh legs and know that they are ready to go.

"Ulster are coming off the back of a great win over Munster and I'm sure they will come to the Sportsground full of confidence."

Meanwhile Ulster coach Dan McFarland has also made four changes to his starting XV, as Johnny McPhillips, Angus Kernohan, Darren Cave and Nick Timoney are all handed starting berths.

Henry Speight starts in the No 14 jersey in his last appearance for Ulster before heading to Australia.

Connacht: 15 Darragh Leader, 14 Cian Kelleher, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 Kyle Godwin, 10 Jack Carty, 9 Caolin Blade, 1 Denis Buckley, 2 Shane Delahunt, 3 Conor Carey, 4 Gavin Thornbury, 5 Quinn Roux, 6 Sean O'Brien, 7 Colby Fainga'a, 8 Jarrad Butler (c).

Replacements: 16 Dave Heffernan, 17 Peter McCabe, 18 Dominic Robertson McCoy, 19 Ultan Dillane, 20 Paul Boyle, 21 James Mitchell, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Stephen Fitzgerald.

Ulster: 15 Louis Ludik, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Will Addison, 12 Darren Cave, 11 Angus Kernohan, 10 Johnny McPhillips, 9 John Cooney, 1 Eric O'Sullivan, 2 Rob Herring (c), 3 Marty Moore, 4 Ian Nagle, 5 Kieran Treadwell, 6 Nick Timoney, 7 Jordi Murphy, 8 Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16 Adam McBurney, 17 Tommy O'Hagan, 18 Ross Kane, 19 Clive Ross, 20 Greg Jones, 21 David Shanahan, 22 Peter Nelson, 23 Stuart McCloskey.