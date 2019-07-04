Super Rugby final: Will Jaguares upset Crusaders?

Braydon Ennor moves to inside centre for Saturday's final

The Jaguares face one of the toughest assignments in sport when they take on the Crusaders in Saturday's Super Rugby final, and if they can somehow muster up a win, it would rank as the most remarkable triumph in the competition's history.

While the Crusaders were founder members of Super 12 and will be hunting their 10th title in their 14th final on Saturday, Argentine side Jaguares blew in only four years ago in the otherwise ill-fated expansion to 18 teams.

They have, however, seized their opportunity with both hands, stacking the team with internationals and creating the one major success story of the game's desire to raise standards in non-traditional rugby markets.

3:36 The Jaguares secured a place in their first ever Super Rugby Final by beating the Brumbies 39-7 in Buenos Aires The Jaguares secured a place in their first ever Super Rugby Final by beating the Brumbies 39-7 in Buenos Aires

They made the play-offs last year for the first time and this year won 11 games in the regular season, including an Australasian tour where they beat three former champions and only lost to a fourth by five points.

They enter their maiden Super Rugby final having won 11 of their last 12 games, but the task is still hugely daunting.

The Crusaders have not lost a knockout match at home since Super Rugby started in 1996 and are unbeaten at Rugby League Park since July 2016, a run of 30 matches.

Crusaders vs Los Jaguares Live on

Victory for the hosts on Saturday would mean a third title in a row, a feat only previously achieved by the 1998-2000 Crusaders.

Coach Scott Robertson played in that team and would become the first coach to achieve a hat-trick of successive titles if the Crusaders win.

It also would boost his chances of getting the All Blacks coaching role after the Rugby World Cup, when incumbent Steve Hansen will be stepping down after eight seasons in charge.

4:01 The Crusaders made it to their third straight Super Rugby Final with a thrilling 30-26 victory over the Hurricanes in Christchurch The Crusaders made it to their third straight Super Rugby Final with a thrilling 30-26 victory over the Hurricanes in Christchurch

The Crusaders have the extra motivation of a string of stalwarts playing their final matches in the red shirts with loose forwards Kieran Read and Jordan Taufua, prop Owen Franks and inside centre Ryan Crotty all set for moves abroad.

Crotty has been ruled out of the final, along with lock Scott Barrett, after they broke bones in the 30-26 semi-final win over the Hurricanes.

Crotty's injury means a reshuffle in the backline, with new All Black Brayden Ennor starting at outside center and Jack Goodhue moving to inside center.

A broken finger for Scott Barrett sees Mitchell Dunshea coming into the second row ahead of former All Black Luke Romano, who has been named on the bench in the only other change for the Crusaders.

Robertson believes the team has built nicely throughout the week in preparation for Saturday's final.

"This is going to be a massive challenge against a tough Jaguares side, and there has been plenty of great energy in our environment this week," he said.

"This is the Jaguares first final so they'll have plenty of motivation and will be buoyed by the support of their passionate fans.

"The occasion is something we've embraced in our group, it's exciting and really special to be involved in a final and to play for our friends, family and the people of the Crusaders region on Saturday night."

Jaguares coach Gonzalo Quesada made three changes to his starting side from the one that beat the Brumbies 39-7 in the last four.

Marcos Kremer on the charge for the Jaguares

Winger Ramiro Moyano, flanker Marcos Kremer and prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro were named in the starting 15 while Sebastian Cancelliere, Tomas Lezana and Mayco Vivas move to the reserves.

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Mitchell Dunshea, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 George Bower, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Jordan Taufua, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Will Jordan

Jaguares: 15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente (c), 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Santiago Medrano, 4 Guido Petti, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Javier Ortega Desio

Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Domingo Miotti, 23 Sebastián Cancelliere