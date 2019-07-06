Crusaders beat Jaguares to win 10th Super Rugby title

5:00 The Crusaders beat the Jaguares 19-3 in Christchurch to secure their tenth Super Rugby title. The Crusaders beat the Jaguares 19-3 in Christchurch to secure their tenth Super Rugby title.

Codie Taylor scored the only try of the game as the Crusaders beat the Jaguares 19-3 in the Super Rugby final to win their 10th title.

Scott Robertson, who won three titles with the Crusaders as a player, has now won the championship in each of his three years as head coach.

He celebrated in now-traditional fashion by breakdancing on the field at the Christchurch Stadium as his players stood around decked with winners' medals.

The 18,000-seater stadium, a "temporary" facility developed in the aftermath of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, was filled to capacity on a bitterly cold evening, including by many exuberant fans of the Jaguares whose coach Gonzalo Quesada guided them to their first final in his first year in charge.

Those fans saw Crusaders fly-half Richie Mo'unga punctuate the game with four penalties and the conversion of the only try, scored by hooker Codie Taylor.

The Crusaders had 12 All Blacks in their starting XV and the Jaguares are almost all members of the Argentina national team, bringing a Test-match intensity to the final. For the first 10 minutes, the Crusaders camped in Jaguares territory but could not break a willing defence.

For the next five minutes the Jaguares attacked and the first points of the game came in the 15th minute when Joaquin Diaz Bonilla goaled from a scrum penalty. By half time it was the Crusaders who had to make almost twice as many tackles as their opponents.

The Jaguares rushed up in defence and tackled around the legs, putting players on the ground and allowing them to quickly contest at the breakdown. That forced the Crusaders to try and pass out of contact and in frosty conditions they made handling errors, 6-1 in the first quarter.

The first try of the match, in the 25th minute, came from a chance turnover and superb work from the Crusaders tight forwards. Flanker Matt Todd forced a turnover after a high kick. The ball moved quickly to lock Sam Whitelock who dashed down the left touchline, passing inside to Taylor.

Jaguares winger Matias Moroni missed a scoring chance near the end of the first half, losing the ball in two tackles near the goal line. The Crusaders broke out late, won a penalty and went to half time leading 10-3.

Moroni had a chance again at the start of the second half when he reclaimed his own kick on the right flank but his pass to Matias Orlando was lost. The Crusaders were forced again to make many tackles and their defence proved equal to the task.

Todd was held up over the line in the 51st minute and, when the Crusaders bulldozed the ensuing scrum, Mo'unga kicked a penalty for a 13-3 lead. As the scales tipped a little in the Crusaders' favor Mo'unga goaled for a 16-3 lead after 59 minutes.

Moroni, again, had a chance from a cross kick in the 68th minute but the bounce beat him across the dead-ball line.

That was the last gasp from the Jaguares, who played superbly in their first final. Mo'unga landed a long-range penalty in the 75th minute to put the result beyond doubt.

The Jaguares still rose to the occasion, despite the disadvantages of long-distance travel and the necessity of facing a team on a 30-game winning streak at home.

They shook but couldn't break the composure of the Crusaders, who were playing in their 14th final.