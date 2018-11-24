Live on
Tries:
May (3)
Conversions:
Farrell (4)
Penalties:
Farrell (14)
Penalties:
Toomua (7)
England vs Australia
International
3:00pm Saturday 24th November
Twickenham, London
ENGLAND 10-3 AUSTRALIA
22: Scrum penalty to England.
21: Toomua throws a long pass but it's forward. The basics haven't been well executed from today's visitors. Scrum to England near the halfway line.
20: Foley with a good kick ahead which is brilliantly fielded by Daly who is then tackled into touch. Lineout to the Aussies, just inside enemy territory.
19: Poor handling from England, another scrum as the ball is spilled. Australia with the put-in now.
18: England are getting the better of the Australians at the ruck - Cheika's men are really missing Pocock out there. The hosts counter-ruck and win a scrum when the ball is knocked on.
15: PENALTY! No problem for Farrell this time.
ENGLAND 7-3 AUSTRALIA
14: Kepu comes into a ruck from the side and is penalised. Farrell lining up another shot at goal.
13: A rare miss from Farrell who hits the post. Australia clear their lines but England are back on the attack.
11: Australian forwards pinged for the same infringement and Farrell is lining up a shot at goal.
10: Sinckler makes a break but the ball is turned over at the breakdown and Australia win a penalty when the England forwards fail to stay on their feet at the ruck. Wallabies kick to touch.
6: Australia win a penalty and Toomua steps up to slot the three points for the visitors.
ENGLAND 7-0 AUSTRALIA
2 TRY! May is over for England! The England forwrard shunted their counterparts backwards at a pace, and Wilson passed to Youngs who put May over in the corner. Farrell converts.
ENGLAND 0-0 AUSTRALIA
1: Haylett-Petty is charged down and the Wallabies scramble to tidy up. England put on the pressure and win a 5m scrum when the ball is dotted down by the visitors behind their own tryline.
The referee blows his whistle and Owen Farrell kicks us off!
TEAMS ON THE PITCH
The teams are out on the pitch, kick off on the way!
TEAMS
England: Daly, Cokanasiga, Slade, Te'o, May, Farrell, Youngs, Moon, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Lawes, Shields, Underhill, Wilson.
Replacements: Hartley, Hepburn, Williams, Ewels, Hughes, Wigglesworth, Ford, Tuilagi.
Australia: Folau, Haylett-Petty, Kerevi, Foley, Maddocks, Toomua, Genia, Sio, Latu, Kepu, Rodda, Coleman, Dempsey, Hooper, Samu.
Replacements: Polota-Nau, Ainsley, Alaalatoa, Simmons, Hanigan, Phipps, Naivalu.
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Quilter International between England and Australia at Twickenham. The game is live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event, but if you can't watch then stay with us here as we bring you updates and in-game clips as they unfold.
