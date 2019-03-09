England vs Italy: Women's Six Nations clash live on Sky Sports Action and Mix

Emily Scarratt returns for England against Italy

England Women head coach Simon Middleton has made six changes, one of which is positional, to his starting XV for the Six Nations contest against Italy, live on Sky Sports Action and SS Mix from 11.45am on Saturday.

The Red Roses are three bonus-point wins from three so far in the 2019 Women's Six Nations as they prepare to face unbeaten Italy at Sandy Park, Exeter in the fourth round.

Having surpassed 110 caps in this year's Six Nations campaign, Sarah Hunter of Loughborough Lightning returns to the starting line-up as captain.

Sarah Hunter will skipper England at Sandy Park in Exeter

Emily Scarratt, also of Loughborough Lightning, is named at centre having missed the Red Roses' clash against Wales in the third round through injury.

England Women vs Italy Women Live on

Worcester Valkyries' hooker Lark Davies moves up from the bench and will start at hooker in an otherwise unchanged front row.

In a positional change, Harlequins Ladies' Jess Breach moves to the right wing.

Also making her return from injury and earning her first selection in the 2019 Six Nations is Saracens' Vicky Fleetwood.

Jess Breach moves to the right wing

Harlequins' Leanne Riley and Gloucester-Hartpury's Kelly Smith will both make their third starts in this year's competition as scrum-half and left wing respectively.

"We are hugely excited about this upcoming game and are under no illusion that it's going to be a tough contest," said Middleton.

1:23 Rachael Burford isn't surprised by Italy's unbeaten start to this year's Six Nations and expects a tight game when they face Grand Slam-chasing England Rachael Burford isn't surprised by Italy's unbeaten start to this year's Six Nations and expects a tight game when they face Grand Slam-chasing England

"This is just as big a game for Italy as it is for us and they will be going into this match well-organised and energised.

"Having put in three strong performances so far, we are confident but we want to keep improving and this weekend it will be about pushing ourselves to be as good as we can be; we need to deliver a comprehensive performance where we are disciplined in our attack.

2:59 England prop Sarah Bern tells James Gemmell about her unlikely route to the Red Roses' front row England prop Sarah Bern tells James Gemmell about her unlikely route to the Red Roses' front row

"Having Emily Scarratt back in the side this weekend is huge for us and you only have to look at the quality of players named on the bench to see the strength and depth that we've developed within this squad."



England will play in front of a record ticketed home crowd for a non-Rugby World Cup game on Saturday, with Middleton adding: "Knowing that we'll be playing to a record crowd at Sandy Park will give the side a real boost. Having the opportunity to take the Red Roses across the country is brilliant for the growth of the women's game."

0:37 Poppy Cleall and Simon Middleton look ahead to England vs Italy which is expected to be played in front of around 10,000 people, setting a new record attendance for a home non-World Cup game Poppy Cleall and Simon Middleton look ahead to England vs Italy which is expected to be played in front of around 10,000 people, setting a new record attendance for a home non-World Cup game

The two sides last met in the 2018 Six Nations, where England defeated Italy 42-7.

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Jess Breach, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Zoe Harrison, 11 Kelly Smith, 10 Katy Daley-Mclean, 9 Leanne Riley; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Catherine O'Donnell, 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (c).



Replacements: 16 Vicky Fleetwood, 17 Hannah Botterman, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Poppy Cleall, 20 Jo Brown, 21 Natasha Hunt, 22 Rachael Burford, 23 Emily Scott.