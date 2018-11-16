Italy vs Australia preview: Talking points ahead of Saturday's Test

Michael Hooper's Wallabies need a win in Italy to get back on track

Talking points ahead of Saturday's autumn international between Italy and Australia at Stadio Euganeo in Padua (kick-off 2pm).

Italy going for the kill

Italy are looking to turn the screw on Michael Cheika and gun for their first win over ailing Australia, who are in the mire after a terrible recent run of results.

Pressure is mounting on Wallabies coach Cheika thanks to the two-time world champions gaining just three wins from 11 Tests this season, with the latest defeat coming against Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

Italy have lost all 17 matches they have played with Australia, with nine of those defeats coming on Italian soil.

Conor O'Shea's Italy will be targeting a bit of history and a first win over Australia

"Coming off a win always helps from in terms of mood and self-confidence," said Italy forwards coach Giampiero De Carli after last weekend's 28-17 win over Georgia.

"Australia are a team with a high level of technical skill. We'll have to try to keep up the pressure and to be sharper in attack, but the support of our crowd will surely be a help."

There has been speculation that defeat at the Stadio Euganeo could be the final straw for 51-year-old Cheika, whose side have slipped to seventh in the world rankings.

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika (right) is a man under pressure

But Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle insisted that Cheika was contracted until the World Cup in Japan next year.

"It certainly wasn't a game we were far away from," she said of the 9-6 defeat by Wales. "We could have ended up with the win.

"I know no one is more frustrated than the players themselves and they'll be looking to turn that around this weekend."

Italy, ranked 13th in the world, shocked South Africa 20-18 in Florence in November 2016, and will hope they can repeat that feat against another of the world's top teams.

Ashley-Cooper returns

Conor O'Shea has made just one change to the side that beat Georgia, bringing in full-back Jayden Hayward, while Cheika has rung the changes with scrum-half Jake Gordon set to make his Australia debut.

In the back-three, Marika Koroibete will play on the wing, with Israel Folau shifting to full-back to accommodate the most-capped player, Adam Ashley-Cooper, who returns for the first time since August 2016.

The 34-year-old Ashley-Cooper will run out for his 117th Test in north-eastern Italy and in doing so will become the third-most capped Australian of all time ahead of former Wallabies captain Nathan Sharpe.

Adam Ashley-Cooper is back for Australia for the first time in two years

Matt Toomua will wear the Wallabies No 10 shirt for the first time in over five years with Bernard Foley shifting to inside-centre and Kurtley Beale on the bench.

Australia last played Italy in 2017 in Brisbane, with the Wallabies pulling away late to win 40-27, while they last played in Padua 10 years ago with Sekope Kepu, O'Connor and Quade Cooper making their Test debuts in the 30-20 win.

"Australia are a tough team to tackle," said Italy head coach Conor O'Shea. "We've achieved an important victory against Georgia. We know that playing our best rugby can put them in trouble."

The absence of Parisse

Pivotal Italy captain Sergio Parisse is still struggling with a calf problem and will miss Saturday's match with the Wallabies.

He was injured in September and returned to play for Stade Francais two weeks ago, but the 35-year-old was again sidelined for Italy's 28-17 victory over Georgia last weekend.

"I'm disappointed that I can't offer my concrete contribution to the team in these weeks," said Parisse, capped 134 times by Italy.

Sergio Parisse will be missing from the Italy team owing to a calf injury

"But with Conor (O'Shea) and the Italian medical staff and the club we opted to return to Paris and work calmly on my return to the pitch.

"I can't wait for the Six Nations to return and to wear the national jersey again."

Abraham Steyn will continue to deputise for Parisse at No 8, while hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini keeps the captain's armband.

Italy skipper Parisse will also miss the final November Test match against world champions New Zealand in Rome, the Italian rugby federation confirmed on Thursday.

Late Aussie injuries

Teenager Jordan Petaia suffered a hamstring injury during the week and will miss out on a Test debut when Australia, who have been forced into two late changes, take on the Italians.

The 18-year-old would have become the third-youngest Australian international after being named on Thursday by coach Cheika in the starting XV for the test, only to then suffer a hamstring twinge in training later in the day.

Jordan Petaia has pulled out injured having originally been named in the starting XV by Cheika

"Australian medical staff have opted not to rush the rehabilitation and the winger is expected to be fit in time for the England clash at Twickenham next week," a team statement said on Friday.

Petaia would have become the youngest Australian debutant since James O'Connor in 2008 and the third-youngest ever, behind Brian Ford and O'Connor. He has been replaced by Marika Koroibete.

Petaia would have become the youngest Wallaby for 10 years and third-youngest ever

Rory Arnold, who had been named on the bench, is also out after a fractured eye socket had not recovered as expected, with the lock replaced among the replacements by Rob Simmons.

Team News

Italy: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Tommaso Benvenuti, 13 Michele Campagnaro, 12 Tommaso Castello, 11 Mattia Bellini, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Tito Tebaldi, 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini (c), 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Alessandro Zanni, 5 Dean Budd, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Jake Polledri, 8 Abraham Steyn.

Replacements: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Cherif Traore', 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Johan Meyer, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Carlo Canna, 23 Luca Morisi.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Bernard Foley, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Matt To'omua, 9 Jake Gordon; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 3 Taniela Tupou, 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 8 David Pocock,

Replacements: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Jermaine Ainsley 18 Sekope Kepu, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Will Genia, 22 Kurtley Beale, 23 Dane Haylett-Petty.