La Rochelle vs Toulouse: Heineken Champions Cup 2021 final at Twickenham LIVE! Heineken Champions Cup 2020/21 final: La Rochelle vs Toulouse at Twickenham (Saturday, 4.45pm kick-off); Toulouse are looking to claim record fifth European Cup title; La Rochelle are featuring in their first final. Montpellier beat Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup final on Friday