Keith Moore moderator 5pts WASPS TEAM NEWSDai Young has named an unchanged Wasps 23 for their clash against Bath at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday. Last weekend saw Wasps defeated at champions Leinster, while Bath slipped to a narrow home loss against Toulouse. “Bath are a quality side and we know each other very well," said Young. “They have a good scrum so we know that will be a challenge.“It’s important we start the game well and we don’t make mistakes with the ball early doors. We need to get some momentum and fire some shots of our own.“We’re hurting after last weekend’s result. If the players weren’t hurting after last week I’d be annoyed. I want them to carry that hurt into this week’s game and play like we know we can.”Wasps: 15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Josh Bassett, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Michael Le Bourgeois, 11 Elliot Daly (c), 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Joe Simpson, 1 Zurabi Zhvania, 2 Tommy Taylor, 3 Kieran Brookes, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 James Gaskell, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Nizaam Carr.Replacements: 16 Tom Cruse, 17 Ben Harris, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Kearnan Myall, 20 Ashley Johnson, 21 Craig Hampson, 22 Billy Searle, 23 Rob Miller.