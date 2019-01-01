Rugby Union Live Blog

Home
  • News
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

Super Series: England 38-5 USA recap

Recap on the action as England's Red Roses started their Super Series campaign with a 38-5 win over USA Women in San Diego.

©2019 Sky UK