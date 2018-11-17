Gregor Townsend defends Scotland decision-making in South Africa defeat

Gregor Townsend refused to criticise Scotland in the loss to South Africa

Gregor Townsend praised his players' bravery to seek to score a try instead of going for the points during Scotland's narrow 26-20 defeat to South Africa on Saturday.

The hosts had the chance to level the score with 20 minutes remaining, but rather than go for the posts, Scotland went for touch with a line-out they were unable to convert.

Head coach Townsend refused to criticise his players for their choice at the penalty, as South Africa went on to win by a six-point margin.

"It's the players' decision and they stood up and made that decision - there was bravery in that, but credit to South Africa for defending them all," he said.

Scotland missed a good chance to level and they were made to pay

"There are moments in the game that go your way or don't go your way and you just have to keep looking for the right moment that can help you win the game."

Townsend praised South Africa for their defensive display as the Boks became only the second team in 12 attempts to win on Scottish soil following on from New Zealand's win a year ago.

It was a sixth straight game that Scotland had been edged out by their opponents with much of the action taking place in the first half.

Handre Pollard scored 18 points as South Africa won at Murrayfield

Jesse Kriel and Handre Pollard both gave South Africa the lead with tries only to be cancelled out on both occasions by Peter Horne and Hamish Watson.

Pollard's three penalties and Elton Jantjies' clinching kick ultimately proved the difference, and Townsend believed his side's display was deserving of a positive result.

"I'm disappointed for the team, a lot of effort went into that performance and there were some great moments that got us back into the game," he added.

"There were some moments in the second half when we could have, or should have, kicked on but the effort the players put in was outstanding.

Finn Russell and Ali Price show their disappointment after the defeat

"We're a team that's learning every time we come together and it's painful losing but we'll learn and be a better team for it."

Asked if he regretted going for touch rather than taking a kick at goal, Greig Laidlaw said: "Potentially, yes, but you have got to be brave to win Test matches. We had enough opportunities to put points on the board off the back of that. We just needed to execute.

"They went and scored again anyway so we'd have probably needed to score again ourselves. We are disappointed, but we need to look at ourselves and make sure we generate quick ball."