Six Nations: George Furbank set to start for England in Paris
Northampton man to get his chance with Anthony Watson out
Last Updated: 31/01/20 9:12am
Northampton full-back George Furbank is set to make his England debut against France in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Bath's Anthony Watson was ruled out with a calf injury on Thursday - setting the stage for Furbank or Ollie Thorley to win a first cap.
Coach Eddie Jones names his team for the Six Nations opener in Paris this morning, but Furbank is expected to start at 15, with regular full-back Elliot Daly moving to the wing.
Jones also has a big decision to make in the back row - after Saracens No 8 Billy Vunipola was ruled out of the tournament with a broken arm.
There is no specialist No 8 in the squad, so Courtney Lawes may drop back from lock to flanker, allowing Tom Curry to wear 8.
Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has rejoined the group after returning home from England's Portugal training camp for personal reasons.
Prop Mako Vunipola sustained a knock to the eye in training, so looseheads Joe Marler and Ellis Genge have also travelled to Paris as cover.