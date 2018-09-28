Friday's Super League teams

James Roby returns from injury for Saints

Team news ahead of Friday's Super League clashes including Saints v Castleford and Wigan v Hull FC.

St Helens v Castleford Tigers (7.45pm)

St Helens have skipper James Roby back from a three-match injury absence and prop Kyle Amor also returns but coach Justin Holbrook rests Jon Wilkin, Jonny Lomax and Luke Thompson for next Thursday's semi-final. In their places come Matty Costello and Jake Spedding.

Castleford bring back Joe Wardle, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Jamie Ellis and Lewis Peachey in place Greg Eden, Mike McMeeken, Junior Moors and Michael Shenton, who has a knee injury.

St Helens squad: Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Theo Fages, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Zeb Taia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Morgan Knowles, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, Regan Grace, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Jake Spedding, Ben Barba, James Bentley, Matty Costello.

Castleford squad: Ben Roberts, Greg Minikin, Jake Webster, Jamie Ellis, Luke Gale, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Joe Wardle, Jake Trueman, Mitch Clark, Will Maher, James Clare, Liam Watts, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, Peter Mata'utia.

Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves (7.45pm)

Lewis Wray set to make his Wakefield debut

Wakefield could give a debut to 19-year-old second rower Lewis Wray, while Max Jowitt is promoted from the bench to full-back in place of Scott Grix, who has a fractured cheekbone.

Warrington are without regular half-backs Kevin Brown and Tyrone Roberts and winger Tom Lineham serves the last game of his two-match suspension but hooker Daryl Clark is back and forward Sitaleki Akauola returns after missing the last five games through injury and suspension.

Warrington welcome back Daryl Clark.

Wakefield squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Jordan Crowther, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood, Lewis Wray.

Warrington squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Luis Johnson, George King, Toby King, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Morgan Smith, Bodene Thompson, Ben Westwood.

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (7.45pm)

Wigan coach Shaun Wane brings in fringe players Callum Field and Craig Mullen and, with half-back Thomas Leuluai still sidelined with injury, Josh Woods will get plenty of game time after being an unused substitute at Huddersfield.

Callum Field in action for Wigan U19s

Hull are down to the bare bones after Dean Hadley and Hakim Miloudi joined their lengthy casualty list. They are replaced by Cameron Scott and Jack Downs, although the latter is rated a major injury doubt.

Wigan Squad: John Bateman, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Morgan Escare, Callum Field, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Gabe Hamlin, Dom Manfredi, Craig Mullen, Romain Navarrete, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Sam Tomkins, George Williams, Josh Woods.

Hull FC Squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Jake Connor, Jordan Abdull, Danny Washbrook, Brad Fash, Jez Litten, Mickey Paea, Jordan Lane, Jack Downs, Masi Matongo, Cameron Scott, Liam Harris, Lewis Bienek.