Pick your New Zealand/South Africa combined XV

Pick your combined New Zealand/South Africa XV ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash in Wellington.

Both countries have fielded strong sides ahead of Saturday's match in the 2019 shortened Rugby Championship, but will still look to tinker as they finalise their World Cup plans.

New Zealand vs South Africa Live on

South Africa will face New Zealand in their opening game of the World Cup on September 21, and no matter what the coaches say, whoever wins on Saturday will certainly take that as a positive heading into Japan.

The All Blacks were rusty against Argentina and were lucky to escape with a 20-16 win, but look to be better prepared for the Boks with their Crusaders contingent returning.

Steve Hansen has opted for Richie Mo'unga at No 10 after his performances for the Crusaders, while Beauden Barrett slots into the No 15 jersey. Kieran Read returns to lead the side and is joined in the backrow by Matt Todd and Shannon Frizell.

TJ Perenara is preferred to Aaron Smith at No 9, while Jack Goodhue and Sonny Bill Williams combine in the midfield.

The Springboks would have been boosted with their 35-17 win over Australia with what was seen as a weakened side.

Rassie Erasmus has made 12 changes as he brings in his big guns including Malcolm Marx, Duane Vermeulen and Handre Pollard.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

