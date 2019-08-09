Who makes your Australia vs All Blacks combined team?

Steve Hansen and Michael Cheika have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined Australia-All Blacks XV ahead of Saturday's final day Rugby Championship Test in Perth.

For the Wallabies, James O'Connor will make his first Test start for six years as part of four changes when Australia take on New Zealand in Saturday's Rugby Championship finale.

For the All Blacks, Steve Hansen has made six changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's clash but retained Richie Mo'unga at out-half with Beauden Barrett again slotting in at full-back.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

Our coverage of the weekend's international rugby begins at 10am on Saturday as we bring you Australia vs New Zealand, live from the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sky Sports Action.

Australia vs New Zealand Live on

We'll also have coverage of Argentina vs South Africa as the 2019 Rugby Championship comes to a close on Saturday, tune in live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

Argentina vs South Africa Live on

On Sunday, we'll bring you the first of England's pre-World Cup Summer Internationals as Eddie Jones' side host Wales at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action from 1pm.

England vs Wales Live on

What a weekend we have in store!