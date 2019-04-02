QUIZ: Champions Cup's top individual quarter-final performers according to the stats

Which players finished top of the stats during the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup? Test yourself by taking our quiz.

We were treated to another stunning round of European club rugby over the weekend, as the best from the best in the northern hemisphere faced off in the final eight of the European Cup.

It all started in Scotland on Saturday where Munster ground out a late win over Edinburgh to book a record 14th semi-final place, before Saracens crushed Glasgow in London to book a semi-final date with the Irish province.

Leinster then survived a real scare in Dublin to edge past a fabulous Ulster side, while Sunday saw Toulouse win against Racing 92 in Paris despite going down to 14 men after 22 minutes.

But which players topped the charts during those quarter-finals in terms of tackles made, defenders beaten and the rest? Test your knowledge of the games by taking our quiz below...

