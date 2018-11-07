Jordan Larmour a 'freak' talent, says Ireland and Leinster team-mate Luke McGrath

Larmour has been shortlisted for World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year

Luke McGrath believes his Leinster and Ireland team-mate Jordan Larmour has only scratched the surface of his talents.

Scrum-half McGrath says Larmour's speedy attacking abilities have put him firmly on the path to fulfilling his "scary" potential.

The 21-year-old Larmour has been shortlisted for World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year award, having starred as Leinster scooped the Guinness PRO14 and Champions Cup double.

Larmour scored a superb hat-trick on his first Test start as Ireland thumped Italy 54-7 in Chicago on Saturday.

And McGrath said: "He's a freak. I get the opportunity to see him do that the whole time in training.

"Some of his tries, the one at the end was incredible. He set me up for one as well, he can do it all.

"He's a player... it's scary to think how young he is and the potential he could fulfil."

Larmour was superb against Italy in Chicago

McGrath also praised Larmour for adding an extra dimension to any attack with his relentless support play.

"He's getting more confidence with more game time," McGrath added. He's like a constant battery. He's got so much energy, he can't stop moving.

"You look at him on the pitch and he is like that, he always wants to get the ball. He's always talking, to the scrum-half and the 10.

"He wants to get the ball in his hands all the time. That's incredibly exciting and it's great to play with because it gives you options.

"He's getting better and better and it's going to be exciting to see where he goes."