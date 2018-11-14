Scotland Huw Jones and Gordon Reid recalled as six changes made for South Africa Test

Huw Jones is back in Scotland's starting XV to face South Africa

Scotland have made six personnel changes to their team for Saturday's autumn international date with South Africa at Murrayfield.

Huw Jones returns to Gregor Townsend's XV at centre, and Scotland's head coach has made five further changes to his pack after the 54-17 win over Fiji last weekend.

London Irish prop Gordon Reid comes in for his first game of the autumn, with the other four changes part of Townsend's rotation.

Vice-captain Stuart McInally starts at hooker, Jonny Gray comes into the second row alongside Ben Toolis and back row Hamish Watson also returns after being rested against Fiji.

The final change is positional with Sam Skinner, man-of-the-match against Fiji while playing at lock, moving into the back row as blindside.

Townsend said: "South Africa have made a lot of improvements over the last three or four months, beating the All Blacks in New Zealand and putting in an 80-minute performance to defeat France in Paris, which underlines their quality.

Gregor Townsend knows Scotland will have to be even better against South Africa

"Their traditional strength has always been their physicality and this remains a key point of difference for them. We expect them to be confrontational and powerful in their ball carrying, their defence and also at set-piece time. It will be a great challenge for our forward pack in particular.

"South Africa have always had a smart kicking game with an excellent chase, but what we've seen over the past few months is an ambition to move the ball from counter-attack and a push to get their forwards passing the ball more.

Sam Skinner was MOTM against Fiji last week but now moves to the back row

"Our defence will have to be strong to nullify this ambitious attacking game plan.

"We're looking forward to playing one of the best teams in the world and playing once more in front of a sell-out crowd at Murrayfield."

Scotland team: 15 Stuart Hogg; 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Sean Maitland; 10 Finn Russell, 9 Greig Laidlaw (capt); 1 Gordon Reid, 2 Stuart McInally, 3 Willem Nel; 4 Ben Toolis, 5 Jonny Gray; 6 Sam Skinner, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: 16 Fraser Brown, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Jamie Ritchie, 21 Ali Price, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Chris Harris.